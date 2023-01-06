UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 To Release On Jan 12 @psc.uk.gov.in: Download Schedule

Uttrakhand PSC has released short notice regarding the Forest Guard Admit Card/Exam schedule on its official website-ukpsc.net.in. Download PDF here.

UKPSC Forest Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released short notice on 06 January 2023 regarding the Forest Guard Admit Card/Exam schedule on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Forest Guard Examination on 22 January 2023 across the state. All those candidates who have qualified for Forest Guard exam round can download UKPSC Forest Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2023 from the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)i.e. ukpsc.net.in

However you can download the UKPSC Forest Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UKPSC Forest Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2023





Forest Guard Exam Update

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Forest Guard Examination on 22 January 2023 from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. Exam will be held in the various exam centers located in the 13 Districts of the state.

Forest Guard Admit Card Update

Candidates who have shortlisted successfully for the Forest Guard Examination should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card on 12 January 2023 on its official website. Commission will not sent the Admit Card for the above exam through Post or any other means. You can download your Admit Card from the official website after providing your login credentials to the link on the home page.

How To Download: UKPSC Forest Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update