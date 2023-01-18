New UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2023: Check Revised Date, Latest Updates and Admit Card

UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date has been revised by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission today. The revised UKPSC Forest Guard exam date is 9th April. Candidates can find the details and the link of official notification below.

UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2023 was revised by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on Wednesday. Previously the exam which was supposed to be held on 22nd January is now rescheduled for 9th April 2023. The UKPSC 2023 Forest Guard exam is supposed to be held for 894 posts which is now rescheduled and candidates must keep a tab on the official website for all the latest updates regarding the UKPSC 2023 Forest Guard Recruitment.

For more information candidates can visit the official website of UKPSC- ukpsc.net.in

In the official notification, the commission stated that it has been decided that all of the exam questions for the Forest Guard Examination for 2022 shall be created from scratch. The Forest Reserve Examination for 2022, which was originally scheduled for 22 January 2023, has been moved to 9 April 2023 in consideration of the time required to prepare the new question papers.

We have shared a step by step guide to download the Forest Guard Exam Date revised notification. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link given below

UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date (Revised) notification

How to Download the UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2023 Notification?

Go to the official website of UKPSC i.e., ukpsc.net.in Click on the Examination Information Section option present on the left side of the screen. There will be a link that appears as Examination Calender, click on it. UKPSC Forest Guard Exam Date (Revised) official notification will appear on the screen.

The admit card for UKPSC 2023 Forest Guard was previously released on 12th January 2023. The exam was previously scheduled for 22nd January but now since the commission has stated that it wants to create fresh questions for the Forest Guard Examination 2022, dates are revised and rescheduled for 9th April 2023. A total of 894 posts have to be filled through UKPSC Forest Guard recruitment. The aspirants must be well aware of the UKPSC Forest Guard exam calendar and should keep checking the official website for the same.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Expected Release Date

The UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 was previously released on 12th January for the exam which was supposed to be held on 22nd January. But, now the dates are revised to 9th April, so it is expected the admit may be released in the similar pattern. Candidates must keep checking the official website to stay updated with the UKPSC forest guard admit card.