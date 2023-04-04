UKPSC Jail Warder PET Admit Card 2023 Release Date OUT@psc.uk.gov.in: Download Date & Venue Here

Uttrakhand PSC has released a short notice regarding the PET Admit Card update for the post of Jail Warder on its official website- https://psc.uk.gov.in . Download PDF.

UKPSC Jail Warder PET Admit Card 2023 Update: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Physical Efficiency Schedule Admit Card update for the post of Jail Warder on its official website. The commission will be conducting the Physical Efficiency Test on 17 April 2022. The PET will be conducted at 06 centers across the state. All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test round for the

Jail Warder post can download the PET admit card/schedule update from the official website of UKPSC-https://psc.uk.gov.in.

However you can download the UKPSC Jail Warder PET Admit Card 2023 directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests for the post of Jail Warder on 17 April 2023.

The Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests will be conducted at the six centers across the state and candidates qualified for the above post are advised to check the details on the official website.

The Commission will upload the UKPSC Jail Warder PET Admit Card 2023 download link on 07 April 2023 on its official website. To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page of the official website. You can get your login credentials from your information provided during submission of application form.

UKPSC Jail Warder PET 2023 : Overview

Event Details Organization Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Post Name Jail Warder Number of Post 238 Category Govt Jobs PET Schedule 17 April 2023 Admit Card Release Date 07 April 2023 Official website uppsc.up.nic.in







The whole exercise is to fill the 238 jobs of Jail Warder across the state. Selection for the post is based on written exam and Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests.

You can download the UKPSC Jail Warder PET Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UKPSC Jail Warder PET Admit Card 2023 Update

Step 1: Visit the website of the UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link displaying as-Notification regarding Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Exam on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the required PDF in a new window

Step 4: Download and save it for your future reference.