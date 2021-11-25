Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is conducting 'Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021' for JE Posts. Check Details Here.

Created On: Nov 25, 2021 20:43 IST
UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded a short notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) through 'Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021'. Online Application for the exam will start from tomorrow, 26 November 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 17 December 2021.

Applicants shall be informed regarding date, time and venue of the exam through official website and on daily newspapers separately.

More details regarding UKPSC JE Exam 2021 such as vacancy, educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, syllabus shall also be informed through detailed notification.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 26 November 2021

Last Date of Application -  17 December 2021

UKPSC JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer

UKPSC JE  Eligibility Criteria

Candidates would be able to check required qualification and other details through detailed notification.

Selection Process for UKPSC JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021.

How to Apply for UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website from 26 November 2021 to 17 December 2021.

UKPSC JE Notice Download

 

FAQ

What is UKPSC JE Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be notified later.

What is the last date for submitting UKPSC JE Online Application ?

17 December 2021

What is UKPSC JE Registration Starting Date ?

26 Nov 2021
