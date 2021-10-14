UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Out for Lecturer Group C General/Female Cadre Exam @ukpsc.net.in, Check Process to Download

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the mains admit card for the post of Lecturer Group C on its official website ukpsc.gov.in. Check process to download.

UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Download: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the mains admit card for the post of Lecturer Group C General/Female Cadre. All such candidates, who are going to appear in Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020, can download UKPSC Lecturer Admit Card from the official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

Admit Card downloading link is available on the official website of UKPSC. However you can download the UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is set to conduct the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020 from 28-31 October 2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Mains Exam can check the detail Subject wise exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Candidates can download their UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Process to Download