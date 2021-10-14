Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Out for Lecturer Group C General/Female Cadre Exam @ukpsc.net.in, Check Process to Download

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the mains admit card for the post of Lecturer Group C  on its official website ukpsc.gov.in. Check process to download.

Created On: Oct 14, 2021 09:28 IST
UKPSC Lecturer Mains Admit Card 2021
UKPSC Lecturer Mains Admit Card 2021

UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Download: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the mains admit card for the post of Lecturer Group C General/Female Cadre.  All such candidates, who are going to appear in Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020, can download UKPSC Lecturer Admit Card from the official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

Admit Card downloading link is available on the official website of  UKPSC. However you can download the UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 

It is noted that  Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is set to conduct the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020 from 28-31 October 2021. 

Candidates who have qualified for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Mains Exam can check the detail Subject wise exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for UKPSC Mains 2021 Subject Wise Schedule

Candidates can download their UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Process to Download 

  1. Visit to the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)  - ukpsc.gov.in
    Click on the link - 'उत्तराखण्ड विशेष अधीनस्थ शिक्षा (प्रवक्ता संवर्ग-समूह ‘ग’) सेवा (सामान्य एवं महिला शाखा) मुख्य परीक्षा-2020 हेतु ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड़ करने के संबंध में' given under 'Recent Updates'
  2. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on 'प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।'
  3. A new page will open where you are required to choose among three option - Login with Email ID and Password
  4. OR Login with Application No. and Date of birth OR Login with Name, Father's Name and Date of birth
  5. Enter your details
  6. Download UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2021

