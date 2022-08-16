UKPSC Lower PCS Mains Admit Card 2021 Out for Subordinate Service at psc.uk.gov.in, Check Download Link

Uttarakhand PSC has released the admit card for the Combined Lower Subordinate Service Examination on its official website. Check download link.

UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021 Download: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021(Lower PCS) on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for appearing in the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Mains Examination- 2021 can download UKPSC Admit Card from the official website - ukpsc.gov.in.



Alternatively you can download the UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021





In a bid to download the UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021, you will have to provide your login credentials including Email Id/Mobile Number/ Password and others on the link available on the official website.

You can download the UKPSC Lower PCS Mains Admit Card 2021 for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021(Lower PCS) from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC Lower PCS Mains Admit Card 2021 Check Steps