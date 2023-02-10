UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2023 Released: Download Admit Card PDF, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here

UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission for the upcoming mains examination. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website of UKPSC i.e., psc.uk.gov.in For more information on how to download the admit card, direct link to download the admit card, exam dates and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the revised UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the UKPSC i.e., psc.uk.gov.in

Earlier the commission had revised the exam dates for the UKPSC Upper PCS Mains Examination. The exam which was supposed to be held on 28-31st January was rescheduled for 23-26 February 2023. The UKPSC 2023 mains exam is supposed to be held for 318 posts and candidates must keep a tab on the official website for all the latest updates.

The official notification released by UKPSC for UKPSC Mains Admit Card stated that since all of the exam questions for the Mains Examination for 2021 were decided to be created from scratch, the UKPSC Mains Examination for 2021, which was originally scheduled for 28-31st January 2023, was also moved to 23-26 February 2023 in consideration of the time required to prepare the new question papers.

Thus, now the commission has released the revised admit cards and candidates can download the admit cards from 8th February 2023 i.e., Wednesday and thereafter the old admit cards will become invalid.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the UKPCS Mains Admit Card 2023. However, for more detailed information candidates can download the official notification from the direct link shared below.

Download PDF: UKPSC Mains 2023 Revised Admit Card Notification

How to Download the UKPSC Mains 2023 Admit Card?

Go to the official website of UKPSC i.e., ukpsc.net.in

Click on the Admit Card Section option present on the right side of the screen.

A list of upcoming examinations will appear along with a link to download the admit card against them.

Click on the link and the login dashboard will appear, enter your mandatory details and click on submit button.

UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2023 (Revised) will appear on the screen.

Here is the direct link to download the UKPSC Mains 2021 Admit Card

Click Here to Download the UKPSC Mains Admit Card 2023

The PCS test will be administered in three stages at the same time: preliminary, main, and interview. Only the candidate who completes the first stage successfully advances to the next. Positions such as assistant director of statistics, deputy education officer, assistant registrar, finance officer, and police sub-inspector, among others, would be filled under this plan. A total of 1205 candidates passed the preliminary examination, with as many as 318 positions to be filled through the UKPSC Mains Exam 2021. Aspirants should be aware of the UKPSC Mains exam calendar and should regularly check the official website for updates.