UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key 2022 (Released) @ukpsc.gov.in; Download Link Here

UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of the UKPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2021 date. Candidates can download UKPSC Answer Key from the official website of the board.

UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key

The candidates can check their objection link through the official website. The candidates can check their submit their objections from 14 April to 20 April 2022.

UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key Download 2022

How to Download UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key 2022 ?