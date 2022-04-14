Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key 2022 (Released) @ukpsc.gov.in; Download Link Here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of the UKPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2021 date. Candidates can download UKPSC Answer Key from the official website of the board.e

Created On: Apr 14, 2022 18:57 IST
UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key 2022
UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key 2022

UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of the UKPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2021 date. Candidates can download UKPSC Answer Key from the official website of the board.

UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key

The candidates can check their objection link through the official website. The candidates can check their submit their objections from 14 April to 20 April 2022.

UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key Download 2022

How to Download UKPSC Upper PCS Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of UKPSC
  2. Click on ‘उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 की Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति’
  3. Click on ‘सामान्य अध्ययन उत्तर कुंजी।’ or ‘ सामान्य बुद्धिमता परीक्षण उत्तर कुंजी।’
  4. Download UKPSC PCS Prelims

