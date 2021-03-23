UKSSSC Abkari and Pravartan Sipahi Result 2021 OUT @sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Excise/Enforcement Soldier Merit List Here

UKSSSC Abkari and Pravartan Sipahi Result 2021: Uttarakhad Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the result of Abkari (Post Code 84) and Pravartan Sipahi Exam (Post Code 86). Candidates appeared in the UKSSSC Abkari and Pravartan Sipahi Exam 2021 can now download their result through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Abkari and Pravartan Sipahi Exam 2021 was held on 10 January 2021. All those who have been provisionally qualified in the written test can now appear for the interview round which is scheduled to be held on 5 and 6 April for Pravartan Sipahi Posts and on 15 April for Abkari Posts. The provisional merit list for document verification can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in. Click on पदनाम-आबकारीसिपाही एवं प्रवर्तन सिपाही की औपबंधिक श्रेष्ठता सूची हेतु क्लिक करें flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl + F and search roll number. Download UKSSSC Abkari and Pravartan Sipahi Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download UKSSSC Abkari and Pravartan Sipahi Result 2021

All selected candidates are required to bring two sets of hard copy of documents and 4 passport size photographs on the day of exam. The reporting time for the interview is 9:30 AM. All candidates are advised to follow the covid norms during the interview. The merit list of the selected candidates can be downloaded by clicking on the above link.

