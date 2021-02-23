UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Typing Test Admit Card 2021 Released @sssc.uk.gov.in, Test on 1 March, Here's Direct Link

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Typing Test Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the typing admit card for the post of Assistant Accountant on its website. All candidates who applied for UKSSSC Assistant Accountant 2021 can now download their admit cards through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in.

The commission has decided to conduct the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Typing Test 2021 on 1 March 2021 at various exam centres across the State. Candidates can download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Typing Test by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website UKSSSC.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in. Click on पद कोड - 135 पद नाम - सहायक लेखाकार की टंकण परीक्षा (Typing Test) के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु क्लिक करें It will redirect you to the new window. Enter Candidate’s Name, Fathers Name and click on the login page. UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Typing Test Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Candidates can download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Typing Test Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Typing Test Admit Card 2021

Official Website

This drive is being done to recruit 93 vacancies of Assistant Accountant in Category C. Candidates can download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Typing Test Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

