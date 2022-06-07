UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022 (Out)@sssc.uk.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Uttarakhand SSSC has released the UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022 on its official website-sssc.uk.gov.in. Check download link here.

UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022: UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for recruitment of various posts including Driver, Enforcement Driver & Dispatch Rider in different departments under Group C. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022 from the official website-sssc.uk.gov.in.

However you can download UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022 also through the prescribed link given below..

In a bid to download the UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including name of Advertisement, Mobile Number, Name, Father Name and Date of Birth on the link given on the home page.

It is noted that UKSSSC is set to conduct the written exam for the Driver, Enforcement Driver & Dispatch Rider on 12 June 2022. According to the annual calendar released by UKSSSC, the exam for the above posts will be conducted in first sittings i.e. from 10.00 A.M. to 11.00 A.M.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the the steps given below.

How to Download UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website - sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link 'पदनाम -वाहन चालक,प्रवर्तन चालक,डिस्पैच राइडर,/मत्स्य निरीक्षक/कर्मशाला अनुदेशक(विद्युत/यांत्रिकी)के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु क्लिक करें given on home page. A new window will open where you are required to enter your details Download UKSSSC Driver Admit Card 2022 Candidates can check their exam centre, exam time/shift and other instructions on their UKSSSC Group C Admit Card.

Commission had earlier released notification for the 163 posts of Driver, Enforcement Driver & Dispatch Rider in various departments in the state.