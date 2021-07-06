UKSSSC Forester Admit Card 2021 Soon @sssc.uk.gov.in: Van Daroga Exam From 16 July

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is conducting the online exam for the post of Forest From 16 July to 25 July. Admit Card Expected Soon on official website -sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Forester Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Dehradun, Uttrakhand will soon release the admit card of online exam for the post of Forest Guard on its website -sssc.uk.gov.in. As per the notice, UKSSSC Forester Exam will be held from 16 July to 25 July 2021 in two shifts i.e. 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Candidates would be able to check their exact UKSSSC Forester Exam Date, Time, Venue on Uttarakhand Forester Admit Card 2021. They must follow all the instructions mentioned on the their admit card.

UKSSSC Forester Exam Date Notice PDF Download

UKSSSC Forester Exam Pattern:

There will be Objective Type with Multiple Choice of 100 marks The questions will be based on Science and Agriculture 1 mark will be given for each question and 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in online test and physical efficiency test.

UKSSSC Forester had invited online applications from 23 December 2019 to 3 February 2020.A total of 316 vacancies were notified by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)