UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 121 Vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Online from 3 March @ssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2020.

A total of 121 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates possessing the diploma in the relevant subject are eligible to apply for Junior Engineer Posts. Candidates can apply to the posts through the online application mode.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of the application process for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 3 March 2020

Last Date for submission of the application process for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 02 April 2020

Last Date for Payment of Fee for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 04 April 2020

Tentative Date for Written Exam: June 2020

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer – 121 Posts

UKSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a degree or diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized university.

UKSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UKSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 44900- Rs. 142400 (Level 7)

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Online Application Link – to active soon

Official Website



UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 2 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification link for more details.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/ Uttarakhand OBC: Rs. 300/-

Uttarakhand SC/ ST & PwD: Rs. 150/-

