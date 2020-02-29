KPSC Recruitment 2020: 1279 Vacancies Notified for Junior Assistant/SDA Posts, Apply Online from 9 March

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant/SDA (RPC & HK). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for KPSC Recruitment 2020: 9 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for KPSC Recruitment 2020: 9 April 2020

Last date for submission of online application fee for KPSC Recruitment 2020: 13 April 2020

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

RPC – 1080 Posts

HK – 199 Posts

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have 12th passed with Diploma & ITI concerned subject from a recognized Institute.

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 35 years (Age Limit relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here (RPC)

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here (HK)

Official Website

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply to the posts for KPSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 9 April 2020.

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General: Rs. 600/-+35/-

OBC (2A/2B/3A & 3B): Rs. 300/-+35/-

Ex-Military Person: Rs.50/-+35/-

Latest Government Jobs:

DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2020 Notification: 116 Vacancies Notified for ITI Apprentice Trainees Posts, Apply by 21 March

Patna High Court Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 27 District Judge (Entry Level) Exam

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online 30 Non Faculty Posts

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online 40 Manager, Senior Manager, Associate Vice President and Other Posts

NIC Recruitment 2020: 495 Vacancies for Scientist B and Scientific/Technical Assistant A Posts