UKSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023 at sssc.uk.gov.in: Check Details Here

UKSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023 will soon be released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Get Direct Link to Download UK VDO Answer Key along with question paper solutions and expected cut off.

UKSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023 : On, 7 July, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) conducted the written exam for Graduate Level Posts including VDO/Gram Vikas Adhikari, Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari (VPDO) and Others. Now, candidates are searching for the answer key of the said exam. The candidates can download the answer key from the official website, once released.

UKSSSC VDO Question Paper 2023

We will provide the question papers of all the sets in this article. The candidates can download Uttarakhand VDO Answer Key from the table below:

UK VDO Question Paper 2023 to be released

UKSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023

The official answer key PDF will be available in due course of time. The candidates can check the answer for the set they got in the exam. The answer key consisted of the question number and correct answer key.

UKSSSC VDO Objection Link 2023

If any candidate has doubts about the UKSSSC Graduate Level Answer Key, they may raise objections online. The objection should be raised before the last date of the objection date.

How to Download UKSSSC Graduate Level Answer key 2023 ?

Go to the official website of UKSSSC.i.e. uksssc.gov.in. Click on answer key link flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UKSSSC Graduate Level Answer key 2023 Save it for future reference.

UKSSSC VDO Marking Scheme 2023

The exam paper consisted of 100 Multiple Choice Question and each question is of 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The candidate can calculate their probale scores by calculating the marks with the help of answer key.

UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut Off Marks 2023

The cut-off marks will be prepared on the basis of vacnacies, number of appeared candidates, difficulty level of the exam. UKSSSC VDO Answer Key will be available along with the result.

UKSSSC VDO Qualifying Marks

Minimum Qualifying Marks