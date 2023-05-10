University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 For 76 Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

UOH has invited online applications for the 76 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check UOH Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: University of Hyderabad has invited applications for the 76 Faculty positions in the Employment News (06 -12 May) 2023. Candidates having certain educational qualifications have a golden chance to apply for these positions including Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor in different faculties.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 31, 2023.



Notification Details University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023:

Advt. No. UH/Rectt./Teaching/2023-02 dated 03/05/2023)

Important Date University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023:

The last date for submission of online application and payment of registration fee through the official portal is May 31, 2023. The last date for receiving a hardcopy of the application along with all enclosures by post/ courier is June 09, 2023.

Vacancy Details University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023:

Post Name Number of Post Professor 21 Associate Professor 33 Assistant Professor 22





Eligibility Criteria University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Professor-An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of TEN research publications in journals notified in the UGC CARE list and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2 of UGC Regulations 2018.

A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant

Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and / or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidates. OR

An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines,

from any academic institutions (not included in A above) / industry, who has made significant

contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by

documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Academic Pay Level in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Professor (Level – 14) Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/-

Associate Professor (Level – 13A) Rs. 1,31,400/- to Rs. 2,17,100/-

Assistant Professor (Level – 10) Rs. 57,700/- to Rs. 1,82,400/

University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Follow the steps given below to apply successfully for the above posts.