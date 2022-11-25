UP Board Class 12 English Model Paper 2023: Download Complete PDF

UP Board Class 12 English Model Paper 2023: Model paper for English - course code - 117 is out. Download Complete PDF of UP Board class 12 English model paper for the academic year 2022-23.

UP Board Class 12 English Model Paper 2023: Students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad taking the English course in class 12 under course code 117 can now access the latest UP Board class 12 English model paper for the academic year 2022-23.

The model paper is available on the website of UPMSP. Simply visit the website, go to the Model Paper section, look for the subject name and the course code and view the model paper. Else you can directly download the model papers in PDF format from Jagran Josh itself.

Visit: UP Board 2023 Class 12th Model Paper: Download here

Let us now check the 2023 model paper for UP Board class 12 English.

Section-A –Reading

Q-1 Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow-

Man is a gregarious animal living in a society. His neighbours are the people who are immediately around him. Because of their close proximity and the constant pressure of society they play a crucial role in our lives. Their significance was recognised by Jesus Christ more than two thousand years ago when in one of the Ten Commandments he said, “Love thy neighbour as thou love God.” It subscribes to the view that God is present in all human beings. By loving our neighbours we should not only have peace and happiness but would also come closer to God. Just as love begets love similarly if we show love and compassion to our neighbours they are bound to reciprocate. This relationship can bring about immense joy and happiness in our lives for they are always at hand to help us in our hour of need. In today’s highly mobile and competitive society our friends or relatives are rarely available near our place of residence or around us when we need them the most. It is in these trying times that the help and assistance of our immediate neighbour comes as a boon to us. It is therefore of paramount importance that we have good and friendly relations with our neighbours.

a) Why is man called a gregarious animal?

b) What crucial role do our neighbours play in our lives?

c) How is loving our neighbours equal to loving God?

d) Why is it good to have friendly relations with our neighbours?

e) (i)Which word in the passage means ‘closeness’?

(ii)Which word in the passage is opposite of ‘often’?

(iii)What does the phrase ‘at hand’ mean in the passage?

Section B-Writing

Q-2 .Write an article on any one of the following topics in about 100 –150 words- 10

a) India-A Land of Natural Beauty

b) Joint-Family System –Need of the Hour

c) My Plans for Future

Q-3. Write a letter to the Editor of a national daily to show your concern on ‘growing use of disposable wares’

Or

Write a letter to the Principal of your school to complain against the shortage of latest sports magazines in the library.

Section C- Grammar

Q-4) Choose the correct option to answer the following questions-

a) The absence of government in a country is called

i) monarchy

ii) patriarch

iii) anarchy

iv) matriarchy

b) The phrase ‘inching towards’ means –

i) to have an itchy feeling

ii) to measure something

iii) to move slowly in a direction

iv) to move upwards

c) The synonym of ‘meagre’ is –

i) scarce

ii) scanty

iii) plentiful

iv) both i) and ii)

d) ‘One should do his duty’.

Which word in this sentence is an error?

i) should

ii) hi

iii)do

iv) duty

e) The antonym of ‘barren’ is –

i) Fertile

ii) Futile

iii) infertile

iv)fragile

Q-5 a) Change any one of the following in indirect speech-

i) I said, “Don’t waste your time.”

ii) My teacher said to him, “You can send you application online too.”

b) Combine any one of the following as directed-

i) I can give you a dress. My mother gifted it to me. (complex sentence)

ii) Do it. Leave it. (compound sentence)

c) Change anyone of the following as directed-

i) I can do it. (passive voice)

ii) This is the most effective remedy for this disease (comparative degree)

d) Correct any one of the following sentences.

i) You are senior than me.

ii) Cattles are grazing.

e) Use any one of the following pairs of words in your own sentences to make the difference in their meanings clear-

i) refuse-refuge

ii) sell-cell

Q-6) Translate the following passage in English –

उन दिनों स्वामी विवेकानंद अमेरिका में एक महिला के यहाँ ठहरे हुए थे, जहां वह अपना भोजन खुद बनाते थे। एक दिन वह भोजन करने जा रहे थे कि कुछ भूखे बच्चे पास आकर खड़े हो गये। स्वामी विवेकानंद ने अपनी सारी रोटियां उन बच्चों में बांट दीं। यह देख महिला ने उससे पूछा, “आपने सारी रोटियाँ बच्चों को दे दीं। अब आप क्या खायेगें ? उन्होंने मुस्कुरा कर जवाब दिया, “रोटी तो केवल भूख शांत करने वाली चीज है। यह मेरे पेट में नहीं तो उनके पेट में सही। देने का आनन्द पाने के आनन्द से बढ़कर है।"

Section D- Literature

Q-7) Answer the following questions in about 40 words each-

a) Who are the inhabitants of Seemapuri? What do they do for their survival?

Or

Who was Rajkumar Shukla? What did he do to bring Gandhiji to Champaran?

b) Why did Mr. Hamel blame parents and himself for not paying proper attention to the study of French?

Or

c) Why did the peddler consider the world as a rattrap?

Q.8. Answer any one of the following in about 80 words-

a) ‘All we have to fear is fear itself’. Justify this statement on the basis of the lesson ‘Deep Water’.

b) Describe the plight of rag pickers as depicted in the lesson ‘The Lost Spring’.

Q.9. Read the following extract carefully and answer the questions that follow -

And the old familiar ache,

my childhood’s fear,

But all I said was, see you soon Amma

All I did was smile and smile and

smile……………..

a) What is the fear that has always pained the poetess?

b) What is the contrast between the poetess’ feelings and her words?

c) Why did the poetess keep on smiling only?

Q.10. Write the central idea of any one of the following poems-

a) Keeping Quiet

b) A Thing of Beauty

c) Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

Q.11. Answer the following questions in about 40 words each-

a) What things on the third level were different from those on the other levels?

Or

Describe the environmental features of Antarctica.

b) Why did the Maharaja decide to suffer the huge loss instead of allowing the British officer to get photographed with the hunted tiger?

Or

Why was Jo not happy with Jack’s ending of Roger Skunk’s story?

Q.12. Answer any one of the following questions in about 80 words-

a) What brings Derry closer to Mr. Lamb?

b) What impression of Sadao, as a doctor and a human being, do you form on the basis of the story ‘The Enemy’?

Earlier Uttar Pradesh State Board of Education had released the syllabus for UP Board class 12th on its website. Students appearing for class 12th English board examination under UPMSP can check UP Board class 12 English syllabus 2023 to ensure that they have covered all the topics to be evaluated in the examination.

All the best to all the students!

