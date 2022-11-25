UP Board Class 12 Sociology Model Paper 2023: Download PDF

UP Board Class 12 Sociology Model Paper 2023: Candidates pursuing Sociology under Humanities stream from UPMSP in class 12 can directly get the model paper for 2022-23 in this article along with the link to download it in PDF.

UP Board Class 12 Sociology Model Paper 2023: The model paper for UP Board Sociology of class 12th is out. Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education has released the model paper for Sociology along with other subjects for class 12th on its official website. Candidates pursuing Sociology under Humanities stream from UPMSP in class 12 can directly get the model paper in this article with the link to download it in PDF.

Sociology subject code for class 12th in Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is 142. The paper is conducted for 3 hours with an additional 15 minutes for the candidates to read the questions. The paper is for a total of 100 marks. The questions are divided into sections based upon the length of the answers and the division of marks.

Earlier, UP Board class 12 Sociology syllabus 2022-23 released by the board contained the complete course content to be covered along with the details of deleted portions according to its latest update.

The question paper begins with the general instructions which are as follows:

(i) All questions are compulsory. Marks allotted to each question are given against it.

(ii) Question Nos. 1 to 10 are multiple choice type.

Question Nos. 11 to 20 are very short answer type to be answered in 25 words each. Question Nos. 21 to 26 are short answer type to be answered in 50 words each. Question Nos. 27 to 29 are long answer type to be answered in 150 words each.

Multiple Choice Type Questions

1.Which of the following factors is responsible for the origin of Nationalism?

(a) Colonialism

(b) Casteism

(c) Communalism

(d) Modernism

2. According to 2011 census, the literacy rate of India is-

(a) 72.40%

(b) 67.70%

(c) 74.04%

(d) 78.80%

Very Short Answer type Questions

What is Colonialism? Define ‘Sex Ratio’.

Long Answer type Questions

Throw light on the problems faced by Indian tribes. Describe the policies made to abolish caste inequality in India. Explain the steps of a ‘Project Work’ in detail.

or

Analyze critically the ‘Survey Method’ of social research.

The rest of the model paper can be accessed from the link below:

Click on the link below to access all the model papers of UP Board class 12th for 2022-23:

All the best!



