UP Board Class 9 English Reduced Syllabus for Annual Exam 2021 PDF (for English Medium Students)

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus (reduced by 30%) is available here for download in PDF. Students preparing for the upcoming UP Board Class 9 English Annual Exam 2021 should check this latest syllabus to prepare for their exam. The initial part of the UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2020-2021 mentions the names of chapters (form the English textbook and supplementary reader) that have been excluded from the revised syllabus. This chapters will not be tested in the annual examination.

As the regular teaching-learning in schools, during the session 2020-21, has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts committee, after due consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30% in the following manner:-

Text book

Prose-

1-Packing – Jerome K. Jerome

2-The Bond of Love – Kenneth Anderson

3- Kathmandu – Vikram Seth

4- If I were you – Douglas James

Poetry-

1- On Killing a Tree – Gieve Patel

2- The Snake Trying – W.W.E. Ross

3- A Slumber Did My Sprit Seal – William Wordsworth

Supplementary Reader –

1. A House is not a Home – Zan Gaudioso

2. The Accidental Tourist – Bill Bryson

3. The Beggar – Anton Chekhov

In accordance with the above, the remaining 70 percent of the total syllabus is as follows:

Class – IX

Syllabus – English

There will be a single question paper of 70 marks. 30 marks will be there for internal assessment.

Section A – Reading – 10 Marks

1. One long passage followed by two short-answer questions and two very short-answer type vocabulary based/language based questions 3+3=6 (Short Questions) 2+2=4 (Vocabulary)

Section B – Writing – 10 Marks

2. Letter/Application writing. (4 marks)

3. Descriptive paragraph/Report/Article based on given verbal clues. (6 marks)

Section C – Grammar – 15 Marks

4. Ten very short answer type questions based on Parts of Speech, Tenses, Narration, Articles, Voice, Reordering of sentences, punctuation etc. (1x10=10)

5. A very short passage in Hindi for translation into English. (5 Marks)

Section D – Literature – 35 Marks

Beehive – Text Book

Prose (15 marks)

6. Two short answer type questions based on a given prose passage. (2+2=4)

7. One long answer type question. (4 marks)

8. Two short answer type questions. (4 marks)

9. Three very short vocabulary based/match type questions. (1x3=3)

Poetry (8 marks)

10.Two short answer type questions based on a given poetry extract. (2+2=4)

11. Central idea of any one of the given poems. (4 marks)

OR

Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus.

Moments – Supplementary Reader - 12

12. Two short answer type questions. (2+2=4)

13. One long answer type question. (4 marks)

14. Four very short answer type questions (True/False, Completing the sentence) (1x4=4)

Words & Expression [Eng. Work book]

Prescribed Lessons

Beehive – Text Book

Prose –

1. The Fun They Had – Isaac Asimov

2. The Sound of Music –

I. Evelyn Glennie – Deborah Cowly

II. Bismillah Khan

3. The Little Girl – Katherine Mansfield

4. `A Truly Beautiful Mind –

5. The Snake and the Mirror – Vaikom Muhammad Basheer

6. My Childhood – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

7. Reach for the Top (I) Santosh Yadav (II) Maria Sharapova

Poetry –

1. The Road Not Taken – Robert Frost

2. Wind – Subramaniam Bharati

3. Rain on the Roof – Coates Kinney

4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree – William Butler Yeats

5. A Legend of the Northland – Phoebe Cary

6. No Men Are Foreign – James Kirkup

7. The Duck and the Kangaroo – Edward Lear

Moments Supplementary Reader –

1. The Lost Child – Mulk Raj Anand

2. The Adventures of Toto – Ruskin Bond

3. Iswaran the Storyteller – R.K. Laxman

4. In the Kingdom of Fools – A.K. Ramanujan

5. The Happy Prince – Oscar Wilde

6. Weathering the Storm in Ersama – Harsh Mander

7. The Last Leaf – O Henry

Given below is the link to download the complete syllabus of UP Board Class 9 English: