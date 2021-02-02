UP Board Class 9 (English Medium) Revised Syllabus for Board Exam 2021 - All Subjects

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the syllabus of all subjects of class 9. The board took this decision in order to compensate for the loss of studies that occurred in the period of the Corona pandemic. Under a statement given in the revised syllabus, the board has stated, "As the regular teaching-learning in schools, during the session 2020-21, has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts committee, after due consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30%."

UP Board Class 9 (English medium) Revised Syllabus 2020-2021 of each subject includes details of deleted topics in its initial part. After that, you will get to know the chapters/topics, components of project work or practical prescribed by the board for carrying assessment in the current academic session.

UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2020-2021: Download subject-wise syllabus from the links provided below:

Importance of UP Board Class 9 Syllabus

UP Board syllabus is constructed in a way to help students have a clear objective that what they have to achieve in their course.

It mentions the chapters and topics along with their weightage that makes it easy for students to concentrate on the topics that carry high weightage.

The syllabus also mentions the design of the question paper that is to be followed in the final exam.

Students also get to know the material that needs to be prepared for the project/practical work.

Thus the UP Board Syllabus works as the most important tool to structure your studies and the exam preparations in the best way.

