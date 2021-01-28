UP Board Class 9 Science Reduced Syllabus for Annual Exam 2021 PDF (English Medium)

UP Board Class 9 Science Syllabus (English medium) for the upcoming Annual Exam 2021 is available here. This is the latest and reduced syllabus that is applicable for the current academic session only. Students must go through the syllabus to know the chapter and topics prescribed by the board. They should also carefully check the deleted part of the syllabus so that they do not study any irrelevant content for their annual exam.

Check below the UP Board Class 9 Science Syllabus 2020-2021:

Class-9

Subject- Science

As the regular teaching – learning in schools, during the session 2020-21 has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts committee, after the consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30% in the following manner-

Unit-1 Matter-Nature and Behaviour:-

Particle nature and their basic units: Mole concept: Relationship of mole to mass of the particles and numbers.

Structure of atoms: chemical formula of common compounds. Isotopes and Isobars.

Unit II: Organization in the Living World

Health and Diseases: Health and its failure. Infectious and Non-infectious diseases, their causes and manifestation. Diseases caused by microbes (Virus, Bacteria and Protozoans) and their prevention; Principles of treatment and prevention. Pulse Polio programmes

Unit III: Motion, Force and Work

Motion: derivation of equations of motion by graphical method; elementary idea of uniform circular motion.

Force and Newton’s laws: Elementary idea of conservation of Momentum. Gravitation: Mass and Weight; Free fall.

Floatation: Elementary idea of Relative Density.

Work, energy and power: Law of conservation of energy.

Sound: echo and SONAR.

Structure of the Human Ear (Auditory aspect only).

Unit IV: Our Environment

Physical resources: movements of air and its role in bringing rains across India.

Bio-geo chemical cycles in nature: Carbon

Unit V: Food Production

Plant and animal breeding and selection for quality improvement and management

Class - 9

Subject - Science

In accordance to the above the remaining 70% of total syllabus is as follows:

Sr. No. Unit Marks 1 Matter- Its Nature and Behaviour 20 2 Organisation in the Living World 15 3 Motion, Force and Work 25 4 Our Environment 06 5 Food Production 04 Total 70 Practicals and Project Work 30 Grand Total 100

In this written exam of 70 marks will be only question paper and there will be 30 marks of practical and project work.

Unit I: Matter-Nature and Behaviour (20 Marks)

Definition of matter; solid, liquid and gas; characteristics - shape, volume, density; change of state-melting (absorption of heat), freezing, evaporation (cooling by evaporation), condensation, sublimation.

Nature of matter: Elements, compounds and mixtures. Heterogeneous and homogenous mixtures, colloids and suspensions.

Particle nature and their basic units: Atoms and molecules, Law of chemical combination, Law of conservation of mass, Law of constant proportions, Atomic and molecular masses.

Structure of atoms: Electrons, protons and neutrons, valency,

Unit II: Organization in the Living World (15 Marks)

Cell - Basic Unit of life: Cell as a basic unit of life; prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, multicellular organisms; cell membrane and cell wall, cell organelles and cell inclusions; chloroplast, mitochondria, vacuoles, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus; nucleus, chromosomes - basic structure, number.

Tissues, Organs, Organ System, Organism: Structure and functions of animal and plant tissues (only four types of tissues in animals; Meristematic and Permanent tissues in plants).

Biological Diversity: Diversity of plants and animals-basic issues in scientific naming, basis of classification. Hierarchy of categories / groups, Major groups of plants (salient features) (Bacteria, Thallophyta, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnosperms and Angiosperms). Major groups of animals (salient features) (Non-chordates upto phyla and chordates upto classes).

Unit III: Motion, Force and Work (25 marks)

Motion: Distance and displacement, velocity; uniform and non-uniform motion along a straight line; acceleration, distance-time and velocity-time graphs for uniform motion and uniformly accelerated motion.

Force and Newton’s laws: Force and Motion, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Action and Reaction forces, Inertia of a body, Inertia and mass, Momentum, Force and Acceleration

Gravitation: Gravitation; Universal Law of Gravitation, Force of Gravitation of the earth (gravity), Acceleration due to Gravity

Floatation: Thrust and Pressure. Archimedes’ Principle; Buoyancy

Work, energy and power: Work done by a Force, Energy, power; Kinetic and Potential energy

Sound: Nature of sound and its propagation in various media, speed of sound, range of hearing in humans; ultrasound; reflection of sound

Unit IV: Our Environment (06 marks)

Physical resources: Air, Water, Soil. Air for respiration, for combustion, for moderating temperatures. Air, water and soil pollution (brief introduction). Holes in ozone layer and the probable damages.

Bio-geo chemical cycles in nature: Water, Oxygen, and Nitrogen

Unit V: Food Production (04 marks)

Use of fertilizers and manures; Protection from pests and diseases; Organic farming.

PRACTICALS

Evaluation of Practical exam will be done at school level, and distribution of marks of practical exam will be as follows:

List of experiments

Preparation of: a) a true solution of common salt, sugar and alum b) a suspension of soil, chalk powder and fine sand in water c) a colloidal solution of starch in water and egg albumin/milk in water and distinguish between these on the basis of

transparency

filtration criterion

stability

Preparation of a) A mixture b) A compound using iron filings and sulphur powder and distinguishing between these on the basis of:

(i) appearance, i.e., homogeneity and heterogeneity

(ii) behaviour towards a magnet

(iii) behaviour towards carbon disulphide as a solvent

(iv) effect of heat

Separation of the components of a mixture of sand, common salt and ammonium chloride (or camphor). Perform the following reactions and classify them as physical or chemical changes: a) Iron with copper sulphate solution in water b) Burning of magnesium ribbon in air c) Zinc with dilute sulphuric acid d) Heating of copper sulphate crystals e) Sodium sulphate with barium chloride in the form of their solutions in water Preparation of stained temporary mounts of

(a) onion peel,

(b) human cheek cells & to record observations and draw their labeled diagrams.

Identification of Parenchyma, collenchyma and Sclerenchyma tissues in plants, striped, smooth and cardiac muscle fibers and nerve cells in animals, from prepared slides. Draw their labeled diagrams. Determination of the melting point of ice and the boiling point of water. Verification of the Laws of reflection of sound. Determination of the density of solid (denser than water) by using a spring balance and a measuring cylinder. Establishing the relation between the loss in weight of a solid when fully immersed in a) Tap water b) Strongly salty water with the weight of water displaced by it by taking at least two different solids. Determination of the speed of a pulse propagated through a stretched string/slinky (helical spring). Study of the characteristics of Spirogyra, Agaricus, Moss, Fern, Pinus (either with male or female cone) and an Angiospermic plant. Draw and give two identifying features of the groups they belong to. Observe the given pictures/charts/models of earthworm, cockroach, bony fish and bird. For each organism, draw their picture and record: a) one specific feature of its phylum. b) one adaptive feature with reference to its habitat. Verification of the law of conservation of mass in a chemical reaction. Study of the external features of root, stem, leaf and flower of monocot and dicot plants.

Note:- Every student should have a practical notebook in which all practical records will be noted and should be checked properly and will be presented at the time of practical exam

List of Projects:- 15marks

Note: Three projects should be prepared by the student from the given project list.

It will be compulsory to prepare one project work and project File form each of the section (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology). Teacher can also provide other projects at their level. Evaluation of all three projects will be done internally at school level.

1- Importance of chemicals in daily life (role of chemicals in kitchen, Food, Medicine, Fabric, Cosmetics.)

2- Taking sample of Water from various sources (Wells, taps, Ponds, Rivers) and checking their purity and prepare a project to make impure water potable.

3- Taking different samples of milk and ghee to find out the adulteration of vegetation(by hydrochloric acid and sugar)

4- To study the effect of boiling point of water on dissolving different substances (Urea, Glucose, sucrose and salt etc.)

5- List the ideal black bodies used around you and study the effect of radiation energy in daily life.

6- Make a list of different instruments and show which part of those instruments is vibrated.

7- To make a pictorial study of wave generated on surface of water by preparing a model of wave machine.

8- To get information about the habitat and habitat of birds by preparing pictorial list of birds found in your area.

9- To prepare a model of DNA.

10-To get information about the causes of local water pollution and study the effect of water pollution on protozoans, Fish, Algae.

11- Study of cell structures by microscopic observation by making a stained slide of onion membrane.

12- To study and illustrate different types of motions on a chart paper.

13- To make a pictorial study of effect of global warming on human life.

14- Role of chemicals in environmental pollution and Ozone layer depletion.

15- To visit the nearby fields and find out from the farmers what fertilizer they used for which crops. Make a list of the nutrients of these fertilizers.

Given below is the link to download the complete syllabus of UP Board Class 9 Science: