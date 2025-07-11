UP DElEd Result 2025 Out at btcexam.in For 2nd and 4th Semester; Direct Link to Download Marksheet PDF

UP DElEd Result 2025 OUT: The Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the 2nd and 4th semester results of the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) programme along with the marksheet. The UP Deled 2nd-semester exam was conducted from April 3 to 5, 2025, and the 4th-semester exam was held from April 7 to 9, 2025. UP DElEd Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- btcexam.in. All the students who participated in the semester exams can check and download their UP DElEd marksheet using the direct link provided below. The students can check their btcexam.in result 2025 pdf, through their roll number and date of birth. Also, Read Allahabad University Result 2025 [Latest Result] UP DElEd Results 2025 As per the latest update, Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the UP DElED results for 2nd and 4th semester. The students can check their UP DElEd results on the official website of the board- btcexam.in

UP DElEd Result 2025 Link Click here Steps to Download UP DElEd Marksheet Candidates can check their UP DELED results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UP DElED results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website - btcexam.in Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’ Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Enter the Roll number, date of birth and click on the ‘View Results’ button Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen Step 6: Download the Marksheet and take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Check UP DElEd Result 2025 Check here the direct link to check the details of UP DElEd results for various examinations. Course Result Date Result Links D.EL.ED 2023 2nd Semester Result July 09, 2025 Click here D.EL.ED 2021 All Semester Result July 09, 2025 Click here D.EL.ED 2018 All Semester Result July 09, 2025 Click here

UP DEIEd Result 2025: Key Highlights Batch Semester Registered Passed Pass % Failed Fail % 2023 Second Semester 1,60,405 1,02,408 63.96% 57,691 36.04% 2022 Fourth Semester 57,415 45,528 79.31% 11,814 20.58% 2022 Second Semester 22,275 11,209 52.00% 10,319 46.32% 2021 Fourth Semester 17,341 8,123 46.84% 9,026 52.05% 2021 Second Semester 10,490 6,013 57.32% 4,477 42.67% Details Mentioned on UP DEIEd Marksheet 2025 UP has released the DElEd result 2025 Marksheet on its official website. The UP DElEd Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date UP DEIEd Result 2025 Highlights The Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the results and marksheets for the 2nd and 4th semesters of the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) course. The 2nd-semester exam was held from April 3 to 5, 2025, and the 4th-semester exam took place from April 7 to 9, 2025.