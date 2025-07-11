Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP DElEd Result 2025 Out at btcexam.in For 2nd and 4th Semester; Direct Link to Download Marksheet PDF

UP DElEd Result 2025 OUT: The Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the UP DElEd 2nd and 4th semester results and marksheet on its website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the UP DElEd Results 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 11, 2025, 11:14 IST
UP DElEd 2nd and 4th Semester Result 2025
UP DElEd 2nd and 4th Semester Result 2025

UP DElEd Result 2025 OUT: The Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the 2nd and 4th semester results of the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) programme along with the marksheet. The UP Deled 2nd-semester exam was conducted from April 3 to 5, 2025, and the 4th-semester exam was held from April 7 to 9, 2025. UP DElEd Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- btcexam.in. All the students who participated in the semester exams can check and download their UP DElEd marksheet using the direct link provided below. The students can check their btcexam.in result 2025 pdf, through their roll number and date of birth.

Also, Read

Allahabad University Result 2025 [Latest Result]

UP DElEd Results 2025

As per the latest update, Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the UP DElED results for 2nd and 4th semester. The students can check their UP DElEd results on the official website of the board- btcexam.in

UP DElEd Result 2025 Link

Click here

Steps to Download UP DElEd Marksheet

Candidates can check their UP DELED results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UP DElED results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - btcexam.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Roll number, date of birth and click on the ‘View Results’ button

Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Marksheet and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check UP DElEd Result 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of UP DElEd results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

D.EL.ED 2023 2nd Semester Result

July 09, 2025

 Click here

D.EL.ED 2021 All Semester Result

 July 09, 2025 Click here
D.EL.ED 2018 All Semester Result

July 09, 2025

 Click here

UP DEIEd Result 2025: Key Highlights

Batch Semester Registered Passed Pass % Failed Fail %
2023 Second Semester 1,60,405 1,02,408 63.96% 57,691 36.04%
2022 Fourth Semester 57,415 45,528 79.31% 11,814 20.58%
2022 Second Semester 22,275 11,209 52.00% 10,319 46.32%
2021 Fourth Semester 17,341 8,123 46.84% 9,026 52.05%
2021 Second Semester 10,490 6,013 57.32% 4,477 42.67%

Details Mentioned on UP DEIEd Marksheet 2025

UP has released the DElEd result 2025 Marksheet on its official website. The UP DElEd Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

UP DEIEd Result 2025 Highlights

The Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the results and marksheets for the 2nd and 4th semesters of the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) course. The 2nd-semester exam was held from April 3 to 5, 2025, and the 4th-semester exam took place from April 7 to 9, 2025.

DetailsInformation
Exam Name UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education)
Semester 2nd and 4th Semester
Exam Dates April 3–5 (2nd Semester),April 7–9 (4th Semester)
Result Date July 9, 2025
Result Mode Online
State Uttar Pradesh
Official Websites updeled.gov.in / btcexam.in

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News