UP DElEd Result 2025 Out at btcexam.in For 2nd and 4th Semester; Direct Link to Download Marksheet PDF

UP DElEd Result 2025 OUT: The Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the 2nd and 4th semester results of the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) programme along with the marksheet. The UP Deled 2nd-semester exam was conducted from April 3 to 5, 2025, and the 4th-semester exam was held from April 7 to 9, 2025. UP DElEd Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- btcexam.in. All the students who participated in the semester exams can check and download their UP DElEd marksheet using the direct link provided below. The students can check their btcexam.in result 2025 pdf, through their roll number and date of birth.
Also, Read
Allahabad University Result 2025 [Latest Result]
UP DElEd Results 2025
As per the latest update, Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the UP DElED results for 2nd and 4th semester. The students can check their UP DElEd results on the official website of the board- btcexam.in
|
UP DElEd Result 2025 Link
Steps to Download UP DElEd Marksheet
Candidates can check their UP DELED results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UP DElED results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website - btcexam.in
Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the Roll number, date of birth and click on the ‘View Results’ button
Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the Marksheet and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check UP DElEd Result 2025
Check here the direct link to check the details of UP DElEd results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
D.EL.ED 2023 2nd Semester Result
|
July 09, 2025
|Click here
|
D.EL.ED 2021 All Semester Result
|July 09, 2025
|Click here
|D.EL.ED 2018 All Semester Result
|
July 09, 2025
|Click here
UP DEIEd Result 2025: Key Highlights
|Batch
|Semester
|Registered
|Passed
|Pass %
|Failed
|Fail %
|2023
|Second Semester
|1,60,405
|1,02,408
|63.96%
|57,691
|36.04%
|2022
|Fourth Semester
|57,415
|45,528
|79.31%
|11,814
|20.58%
|2022
|Second Semester
|22,275
|11,209
|52.00%
|10,319
|46.32%
|2021
|Fourth Semester
|17,341
|8,123
|46.84%
|9,026
|52.05%
|2021
|Second Semester
|10,490
|6,013
|57.32%
|4,477
|42.67%
Details Mentioned on UP DEIEd Marksheet 2025
UP has released the DElEd result 2025 Marksheet on its official website. The UP DElEd Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.
-
Student Name
-
Register Number
-
Name of Course
-
Total Marks
-
Marks Obtained
-
Course/Subject Code
-
Course/Subject Name
-
Result Status
-
Total Marks
-
Maximum Marks
-
Result Date
UP DEIEd Result 2025 Highlights
The Prayagraj Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the results and marksheets for the 2nd and 4th semesters of the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) course. The 2nd-semester exam was held from April 3 to 5, 2025, and the 4th-semester exam took place from April 7 to 9, 2025.
|Details
|Information
|Exam Name
|UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education)
|Semester
|2nd and 4th Semester
|Exam Dates
|April 3–5 (2nd Semester),April 7–9 (4th Semester)
|Result Date
|July 9, 2025
|Result Mode
|Online
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Official Websites
|updeled.gov.in / btcexam.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation