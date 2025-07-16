Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Allahabad University Result 2025 OUT at coe.allduniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG and Diploma Marksheet

Allahabad University Result 2025 OUT: Allahabad University declared the results of various UG, PG and Diploma courses on its official website- coe.allduniv.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the AU results 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 16, 2025, 17:33 IST
Direct link to download Allahabad University Result 2025 PDF here.

University of Allahabad Result 2025: Allahabad University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BSc, MA, MSc, MVoc, BVoc, LLB, and BCA. Allahabad University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- coe.allduniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their coe.allduniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the University of Allahabad results 2025 through their enrollment number and roll number.

University of Allahabad Result 2025

As per the latest update, Allahabad University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Allahabad University results on the official exam portal of the University- coe.allduniv.ac.in.

Allahabad University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Allahabad University Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Allahabad University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - coe.allduniv.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section available there.
Step 4: Fill in all the information and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check Allahabad University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Allahabad University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BA II

July 10, 2025

 Click here

MSc MAT II Sem

July 08, 2025

 Click here 

MSc PHY II Sem

July 08, 2025

 Click here 

MA TNF II Sem

 July 08, 2025 Click here 
MBA(RD) II Sem

July 08, 2025

 Click here 
MA MAT II Sem July 08, 2025 Click here 
MA Mass Comm II Sem July 08, 2025  Click here 
MA Mass Comm IV Sem July 08, 2025  Click here 
MA PSY IV Sem July 08, 2025  Click here 
MBA IV Sem July 08, 2025  Click here 
MSc PSY IV Sem July 08, 2025  Click here 

Details Mentioned on Allahabad University Marksheet 2025

Allahabad University has released the AU result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The Allahabad University Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Allahabad University: Highlights

The University of Allahabad is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 1887 by an act of Parliament and is recognised as an Institute of National Importance (INI). It stands as one of India's oldest modern universities and holds the distinction of being the oldest Central University in the country by date of formation. It is also known as the "Oxford of the East." The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Allahabad University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. For students, staff, and faculty members, Allahabad University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Allahabad University: Highlights

University Name

Allahabad University 

Established

1887

Location

Allahabad, Maharashtra

Allahabad University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

July 08, 2025

