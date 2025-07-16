Allahabad University Result 2025 OUT at coe.allduniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG and Diploma Marksheet

University of Allahabad Result 2025: Allahabad University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BSc, MA, MSc, MVoc, BVoc, LLB, and BCA. Allahabad University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- coe.allduniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their coe.allduniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the University of Allahabad results 2025 through their enrollment number and roll number. University of Allahabad Result 2025 As per the latest update, Allahabad University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Allahabad University results on the official exam portal of the University- coe.allduniv.ac.in. Allahabad University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check Allahabad University Results 2025. Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Allahabad University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - coe.allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Fill in all the information and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Check Allahabad University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Allahabad University Results for various examinations. Course Result Date Result Links BA II July 10, 2025 Click here MSc MAT II Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MSc PHY II Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MA TNF II Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MBA(RD) II Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MA MAT II Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MA Mass Comm II Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MA Mass Comm IV Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MA PSY IV Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MBA IV Sem July 08, 2025 Click here MSc PSY IV Sem July 08, 2025 Click here

Details Mentioned on Allahabad University Marksheet 2025 Allahabad University has released the AU result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The Allahabad University Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Maximum Marks

Result Date Allahabad University: Highlights The University of Allahabad is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 1887 by an act of Parliament and is recognised as an Institute of National Importance (INI). It stands as one of India's oldest modern universities and holds the distinction of being the oldest Central University in the country by date of formation. It is also known as the "Oxford of the East." The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Allahabad University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. For students, staff, and faculty members, Allahabad University has modern and upgraded facilities.