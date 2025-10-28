[Link Active] UP Police Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download SI, ASI and Computer Operator Exam Hall Ticket at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Admit Card 2025 OUT for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), and Computer Operator posts. The UP Police Admit Card 2025 was released on October 28, 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in for the written exam scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and November 2, 2025.

The UP Police Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains the important candidate details as well as examination centre details. UP Police Admit Card 2025 OUT UPPRPB has released the UP Police SI, ASI and Computer Operator Admit Card 2025 on October 28, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download their UP Police SI ASI Admit Card by providing their registration number and password. The Admit Card contains the details, such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, examination centre details, shifts timings, etc.

Also Check in Hindi, UP Police Admit Card 2025 UP Police SI Admit Card 2025 Link Active UPRPB has activated the link to download the UP Police Admit Card on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the upcoming UP Police SI, ASI , Computer Operator Exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and 2, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination and it contains important details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, and candidate instructions. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Police Computer Operator Admit Card 2025. UP Police SI, ASI Admit Card Link Click Here UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Admit Card Link Click Here UP Police Admit Card 2025: Overview

The UP Police Admit Card 2025 is officially out at uppbpb.gov.in for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and 2, 2025. Check the table below for the UP Police SI Admit Card 2025. Feature Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Posts Covered SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk/Accounts), Computer Operator Grade-A Exam Dates 1st & 2nd November 2025 Official Website uppbpb.gov.in Admit Card Release Date 28th October 2025 Credentials Required Registration Number, Date of Birth Documents to Carry Admit Card, Valid Photo ID Exam Mode Offline (OMR-based) Reporting Time As mentioned on Admit Card Helpdesk Email support@uppbpb.gov.in How to Download the UP Police Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the UP Police SI, ASI, Computer Operator Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above, or they can download from the official website by following the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link titled “UP Police Admit Card 2025”

Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Solve the captcha and click “Submit”

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print multiple copies for safety Details Mentioned on UP Police SI Admit Card 2025 Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in UP Police SI Admit Card are correct; in case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the helpdesk at support@uppbpb.gov.in. Check the details below that will be mentioned in the UPPRPB Police Admit Card 2025