[Link Active] UP Police Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download SI, ASI and Computer Operator Exam Hall Ticket at uppbpb.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Oct 28, 2025, 15:57 IST

The UP Police Admit Card 2025 is OUT on October 28, 2025 at uppbpb.gov.in, for SI, ASI, and Computer Operator posts. Candidates can download it by using their registration number and date of birth. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between November 1 and 2, 2025

UP Police Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Admit Card 2025 OUT for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), and Computer Operator posts. The UP Police Admit Card 2025 was released on October 28, 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in for the written exam scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and November 2, 2025.
The UP Police Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains the important candidate details as well as examination centre details.

UPPRPB has released the UP Police SI, ASI and Computer Operator Admit Card 2025 on October 28, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download their UP Police SI ASI Admit Card by providing their registration number and password. The Admit Card contains the details, such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, examination centre details, shifts timings, etc.

UP Police SI Admit Card 2025 Link Active

UPRPB has activated the link to download the UP Police Admit Card on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the upcoming UP Police SI, ASI , Computer Operator Exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and 2, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination and it contains important details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, and candidate instructions. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Police Computer Operator Admit Card 2025.

UP Police SI, ASI Admit Card  Link

Click Here

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Admit Card Link

Click Here 

UP Police Admit Card 2025: Overview

The UP Police Admit Card 2025 is officially out at uppbpb.gov.in for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and 2, 2025. Check the table below for the UP Police SI Admit Card 2025.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Posts Covered

SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk/Accounts), Computer Operator Grade-A

Exam Dates

1st & 2nd November 2025

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

Admit Card Release Date

28th October 2025

Credentials Required

Registration Number, Date of Birth

Documents to Carry

Admit Card, Valid Photo ID

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Reporting Time

As mentioned on Admit Card

Helpdesk Email

support@uppbpb.gov.in

How to Download the UP Police Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the UP Police SI, ASI, Computer Operator Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above, or they can download from the official website by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the link titled “UP Police Admit Card 2025”
  • Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Solve the captcha and click “Submit”
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and print multiple copies for safety

Details Mentioned on UP Police SI Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in UP Police SI Admit Card are correct; in case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the helpdesk at support@uppbpb.gov.in. Check the details below that will be mentioned in the UPPRPB Police Admit Card 2025

  • Candidate’s Name & Roll Number
  • Exam Date, Time & Shift
  • Exam Centre Address
  • Reporting Time
  • Important Instructions

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
