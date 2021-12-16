UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021 to Release Tomorrow @uppbpb.gov.in, Details Here

UP Police ASI Answer Key will be available on . 17 December 2021 at 9 AM on uppbpb.gov.in. Check Details Here.

UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021: UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release UP Police ASI Answer Key tomorrow i.e. 17 December 2021 at 9 AM on uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who have attended UP ASI Exam on 04 and 05 December can check UPPRPB Answer Key Link on this article, once released.

UP Police ASI Answer Key Objection Link

UP Police ASI Answer Key Link will be available till 23 December 2021 upto 9 PM. Candidates shall also submit objection against any answer key by login onto the link available on the official website using their registration number and date of birth. UP Police ASI Answer Key Objection Link will be available from 17 December to 23 December 2021.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check procedure for downloading UP Police Answer Key and other details below:

How to Download UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of UP Police - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the answer key link given on the homepage of

Download UP Police ASI Answer Key PDF

Check answers

If you have any objection then click on 'आपत्ति दर्ज कराये जाने हेतु लिंक'

UP Police ASI Result shall be made on the basis of objections. A total of 1329 candidates will be recruited for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), SI (Confidential-Vigilance), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk/Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) and ASIM Vigilance Posts.

UP Police ASI Answer Key Notice