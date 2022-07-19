UP Police ASI DV PST Result 2022 (Out) @uppbpb.gov.in: Download List Here

UP Police ASI DV PST Result 2022 Link is available on uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download UPPRPB Results from here.

UP Police ASI DV PST Result 2022:UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the list of selected candidates in DV and PSI Round for ASI and PSI Posts. Candidates can download UPPRPB ASI DV PST Result from the official website of UP Police i.e. uppbpb.gov.in..

How to Download UP Police ASI SV PST Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UP Police Recruitment - uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, you will see a link to download the UP Police ASI PST DV Result ‘उपनिरीक्षक (गोपनीय) /उपनिरीक्षक (गोपनीय सतर्कता), सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लिपिक) / सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लिपिक सतर्कता) के पदों हेतु आशुलिपि एवं टंकण परीक्षा हेतु अर्ह अभ्यर्थियों की सूची' , 'सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लेखा) के पदों हेतु टंकण परीक्षा हेतु अर्ह अभ्यर्थियों की सूची’

UP Police ASI DV Result PDF

Check registration number and roll number of selected candidates

The candidates selected in DV PST Round for the posts of Sub Inspector (Confidential) / Sub Inspector (Confidential Vigilance), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) / Assistant Sub Inspector (Confidential Vigilance), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) in UP Police will be required to appear for Stenographer & Typing Round.

The candidates check more details by clicking on the pdf provided below:

UP Police ASI Result Notice