UP Police Computer Operator Question Paper 2025: Direct Download Link Provided Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 2, 2025, 15:15 IST

The UP Police Computer Operator Question Paper 2025 is now available for download. The UP Police Computer Exam was conducted on November 1, 2025; it offers insights into the exam pattern, question types, and important topics. Candidates can use this question paper to evaluate their preparation and boost performance in upcoming UPPRPB recruitment exams

UP Police Computer Operator Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Computer Operator Question Paper 2025. The UP Police Computer Operator Exam was conducted on November 1, 2025. The question paper provides information about the types of questions asked in the exam, the difficulty of the exam and important topics. Candidates can use this question paper to assess their preparation and better prepare for upcoming recruitment exams.

The UP Police question paper assists candidates in understanding the important topics and the relative importance of each question in the examination. Those who plan to take the examination soon might evaluate their preparation by solving the questions from the pdfs provided below. The UP Police question paper helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the previous year's paper, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly. This page provides a precise link to download the previous question paper PDF for the UP Police Exam 2025.

Also Check,

UP Police SI ASI Question Paper 2025

UP Police Computer Operator Question Paper 2025 PDF Download Link

Candidates who took the UP Police Computer Operator 2025 can download the question paper directly by clicking on the direct link provided below. This question paper is very important for candidates preparing for the upcoming exam. Through the question paper, candidates can have a better understanding of the exam pattern, types of questions asked and important topics. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Police Computer Operator Question Paper 2025 PDF.

PDF Download

UP Police Computer Operator Question Paper 2025: Overview

The UPPRPB will recruit a total of 1,129 personnel for UP Police Computer Operator posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check all important information related to the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment in the table below.

Description

Information

Recruiting Organisation

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Designation

Computer Operator

Total Vacancies

1129

Exam Date

November 01, 2025

Official Website

https://www.upprpb.in

