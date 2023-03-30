UP Police Result 2023 OUT: Check Here UP Police Constable Result 2023 for Sports Quota, Get Selection List

UP Police Result 2023 : The result for Constable exam for Sports quota has been released by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website. Candidates who applied for the posts can check their result here.

UP Police Result 2023 OUT: UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the Result of the Direct Recruitment exam for the post of Constable under sports quota. A Total of 234 candidates (140 Male) and ( 94 Female) are selected in lieu of 534 vacancies notified. The candidates can download UP Police Constable Result 2023 from the official website of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at- uppbpb.gov.in. A PDF of the result containing names of selected candidates sports wise has been released.

How to Download UP Police Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download the Result by following the given steps

Step 1: Go to the website of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board- http://uppbpb.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the exam notification section.

Step 3: Click on the link of concerned sports to open a list of selected candidates and check your Result via name and aadhar no.

Step 4: Download and View UP Police Result PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Check Result

UP Police Constable Result 2023

The application process for UP Police Constable Recruitment was started on 1st October 2022. Candidates were given time till 31 October 2022 to apply in this. The examination for this vacancy was conducted from 06 January 2023 to 31 March 2023. Now the result in PDF format has been released on the official website. The names of the 234 selected candidates have been released according to the sports of the candidates in the respective result PDFs. The name of the sports, sports code, name of the candidates, final result are given in the pdf file. There were 10 sports for male candidates and 9 sports for female candidates.