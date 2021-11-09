Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 Updates: Important Notice Released @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB), Lucknow will upload the admit card of the written exam for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) three days before the conduct of the exam. Check Details Here.

Created On: Nov 9, 2021 18:43 IST
UP Police SI Admit Card 2021
UP Police SI Admit Card 2021

UP Police Admit Card 2021: UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB), Lucknow has released important notifications for UP Police SI Exam which is scheduled to be held from 12 November 2021 to 02 November 2021. As per the notice, the normalization of the marks will be done on the basis of Equi-percentile Method. Also, according to notice, UP Police SI Exam will be conducted in three phases, in three batches per day at 15  exam centers in the state as follow:

Phases

Exam Dates

Time

Phase 1

12 to 17 November 2021

9 AM to 11 AM

12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

4 PM to 6 PM

Phase 2

20 to 25 November 2021

Phase 3

27 November to 02 December 2021.

UP Police Exam New Notice

UP Police Exam Marks Normalization Notice

UP Police will upload the admit card of the written exam for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) three days before the conduct of the exam. UP Police SI Exam is going to start from 12 November 2021 and will continue till 02 December 2021. Hence, UP Police SI Admit Card Link is expected today or tomorrow. Candidates would be able to check their date of exam, time and center details on the Admit Card. They can download UP Police Admit Card by providing their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth.  The candidates can check UP Police SI Admit Card Updates by login into the link given below:

UP Police SI Admit Card

 

UP Police SI Exam Pattern

There will be 160 Multiple-Choice Questions of 400 marks. For each correct answer 2.5 marks will be given and there will be no Negative Marking.

Subject

No. of  Questions

Marks

Time

General Hindi

40

100

120 Minutes or 2 Hours

 

Basic Law/ Constitution/
General Knowledge

40

100

Numerical & Mental Ability Test

40

100

Mental Aptitude Test/
Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning

40

100

Total

160

400

UP Police SI Qualifying Marks

The candidates need to score 35 marks in each subject. Those who will get minimum of 35% Marks in each subject & overall 50% Marks will qualify for the PET/PST Round.

UP Police had invited online applications for recruitment of 9534 SI Civil Polce, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer from 01 April to 15 June 2021.

FAQ

How to Download UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 ?

The candidates can download UP Police SI Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) Website.

What is UP Police SI Exam Date 2021 ?

12 November to 02 December 2021

What is UP Police SI Admit Card Date 2021 ?

The admit cards are expected on 09 or 10 November 2021

