UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 Updates: Important Notice Released @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB), Lucknow will upload the admit card of the written exam for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) three days before the conduct of the exam. Check Details Here.

UP Police Admit Card 2021: UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB), Lucknow has released important notifications for UP Police SI Exam which is scheduled to be held from 12 November 2021 to 02 November 2021. As per the notice, the normalization of the marks will be done on the basis of Equi-percentile Method. Also, according to notice, UP Police SI Exam will be conducted in three phases, in three batches per day at 15 exam centers in the state as follow:

Phases Exam Dates Time

Phase 1 12 to 17 November 2021 9 AM to 11 AM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 4 PM to 6 PM Phase 2 20 to 25 November 2021 Phase 3 27 November to 02 December 2021.

UP Police Exam New Notice

UP Police Exam Marks Normalization Notice

UP Police will upload the admit card of the written exam for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) three days before the conduct of the exam. UP Police SI Exam is going to start from 12 November 2021 and will continue till 02 December 2021. Hence, UP Police SI Admit Card Link is expected today or tomorrow. Candidates would be able to check their date of exam, time and center details on the Admit Card. They can download UP Police Admit Card by providing their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth. The candidates can check UP Police SI Admit Card Updates by login into the link given below:

UP Police SI Admit Card

UP Police SI Exam Pattern

There will be 160 Multiple-Choice Questions of 400 marks. For each correct answer 2.5 marks will be given and there will be no Negative Marking.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Hindi 40 100 120 Minutes or 2 Hours Basic Law/ Constitution/

General Knowledge 40 100 Numerical & Mental Ability Test 40 100 Mental Aptitude Test/

Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning 40 100 Total 160 400

UP Police SI Qualifying Marks

The candidates need to score 35 marks in each subject. Those who will get minimum of 35% Marks in each subject & overall 50% Marks will qualify for the PET/PST Round.

UP Police had invited online applications for recruitment of 9534 SI Civil Polce, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer from 01 April to 15 June 2021.