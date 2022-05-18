UP Police SI PET Phase II Admit Card (Out) @uppbpb.gov.in; Download Link Here

UP Police SI PET Phase II Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the physical efficiency test (PET) Phase II for the posts of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II on its website. Candidates who have qualified for UP Police SI PET Phase II Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of UP Police. i.e. uppbpbb.gov.in.

UP Police SI PET Phase II is scheduled to be held from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022. A total of 21483 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase II PET round. A total of 9534 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.

How to Download UP Police SI PET Phase II Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UP Police. i.e. uppbpbb.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UP Police SI PET Phase II Admit Card 2022 Download Link' flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number, date of birth, verification code, and get details. UP Police SI PET Phase II Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download UP Police SI PET Phase II Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UP Police SI PET Phase II Admit Card 2022