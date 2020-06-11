UP Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 Released @appost.in, Download UP Post Office Result for Gram Dak Sevak Here

UP Postal Circle GDS Result 2020: India Post, UP Postal Circle has released the result for the post of Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) on its official website. All such candidates who had applied for UPS Postal Recruitment 2019-20 can download UP GDS Result from Indian Post website www.appost.in

UP Postal Circle GDS Result PDF is given below. India Posts has made a selection list of Gramin Dak Sevak for UP Circle containing the details of shortlisted candidates. The candidates can check the registration number with their percentage on the link below.

Download UP Postal Circle GDS Result PDF Link 2020

A total of 3949 candidates are shortlisted for UP Gram Dak Sevak Post for various divisions across the state such as Agra,Aligarh, Bulandshahar, Etah, Etawah, Jhansi,Mainpuri, Mathura, Allahabad, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, RMS A Dn, Sultanpur, Bareilly,Rae Bareilly, Jaunpur,Ballia, RMS SH Dn Saharanpur, Varanasi East, Varanasi West, Ghaziabad, Kanpur Moffusil,Fatehgarh, Sitapur, Vanda, RMS O Division Lucknow, Lucknow, Faizabad, Barabanki etc.

As per the UP GDS Result Notice “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only”.

India Post had invited applications for the recruitment of 3951Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts including as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak at various locations of UP. UP GDS application was started on 23 March 2020 and the last date to apply for the post was 15 May 2020.