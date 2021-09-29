UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 against sports quota, 46 Vacancies for Postal Assistant and Postman & MTS Posts

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 against sports quota: Uttar Pradesh Post Circle, Lucknow has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman, and MTS (Erstwhile Group D). Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 5 November 2021. A total of 46 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 5 November 2021
UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 19 Posts
- Postman - 12 Posts
- MTS (Erstwhile Group D) - 15 Posts
UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - The candidate must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University; the candidate will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of an appointment letter.
- Postman: 12th passed; Knowledge of Local Language. The candidate should have studied local language at least upto 10th standard.
- Multitasking Staff: 10th passed; Knowledge of Local Language. The candidate should have studied local language at least 10th standard.
UP Postal Circle Salary
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs.25500/- to Rs 81000/- in Level 4 as per Pay Matrix
- Postman - Rs.21700/- to Rs 69100/- in Level 3 as per Pay Matrix
- MTS (Erstwhile Group D) - Rs.18000/- to Rs 56900/- in Level 1 as per Pay Matrix
Download UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents along with the document to The Assistant Director (Recruitment) O/o the Chief Postmaster General Uttar Pradesh Circle Lucknow-226001 latest by 5 November 2021.