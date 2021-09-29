UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 against sports quota, 46 Vacancies for Postal Assistant and Postman & MTS Posts

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Notification Released against sports quota for 46 Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 against sports quota: Uttar Pradesh Post Circle, Lucknow has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman, and MTS (Erstwhile Group D). Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 5 November 2021. A total of 46 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 November 2021

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 19 Posts

Postman - 12 Posts

MTS (Erstwhile Group D) - 15 Posts

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - The candidate must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University; the candidate will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of an appointment letter.

Postman: 12 th passed; Knowledge of Local Language. The candidate should have studied local language at least upto 10 th standard.

Multitasking Staff: 10th passed; Knowledge of Local Language. The candidate should have studied local language at least 10th standard.

UP Postal Circle Salary

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs.25500/- to Rs 81000/- in Level 4 as per Pay Matrix

Postman - Rs.21700/- to Rs 69100/- in Level 3 as per Pay Matrix

MTS (Erstwhile Group D) - Rs.18000/- to Rs 56900/- in Level 1 as per Pay Matrix

How to apply for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents along with the document to The Assistant Director (Recruitment) O/o the Chief Postmaster General Uttar Pradesh Circle Lucknow-226001 latest by 5 November 2021.