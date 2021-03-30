UP Vidhan Sabha Final Result 2021 OUT: Download RO, ARO, Counter Report, Indexer & Other Posts Result Under group B & group C @uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in

UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya has announced the final result for the post of RO ARO, Security Officer(Female and Male), Editor, Counter report, Additional Private Security, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer on the official website. All such candidates who appeared in the UP Vidhan Sabha 2021 Exam for Various Posts can now download the result through the official website of UP Vidhan Sabha.i.e.uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

The UP Vidhan Sabha 2021 PET & Typing Test was conducted on 14 March to 16 March 2021 at the various exam centre. The final result for the same posts has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can now download UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.in. Click on the प्रतिवेदक, अपरनिजी सचिव, सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी, एवं सुरक्षा सहायक महिला/पुरूष का अन्तिम परीक्षा परिणाम (Final Result) देखने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें। flashing on the homepage. Enter Mains Exam Roll Number, Post Applied, Mobile Number, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. The UP Vidhan Sabha Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. The candidates can download UP Vidhan Sabha Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UP Vidhan Sabha Final Result 2021

The mains result was announced for the aforesaid posts on 12 March for the exam held from 26 Feb to 2 March 2021. Candidates can download UP Vidhan Sabha Final Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

The online applications were started on 8 December and ended on 12 January 2021 for 87 vacancies of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C. Candidates can now download UP Vidhan Sabha Final Result 2021 directly by clicking on the above link.