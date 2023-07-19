Upcoming Bank Exams 2023-24: Government Banking Jobs Full List

Upcoming Banking Exams 2023-24: Banking jobs in India are considered to be stable and secure jobs as they offer good salaries, perks and growth opportunities. Banking exams are conducted by many recruitment bodies like IBPS, SBI, RBI etc. for posts such as Clerk, Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO) etc. 

Upcoming Banking Exams 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates have to fulfil a number of requirements, among which is their age, educational background, work experience (in some situations), etc. in order to be qualified for upcoming banking examinations. The following is a list of the requirements that candidates must fulfil in order to be eligible for any exam:

Nationality: Candidates must be Indian citizens or subjects of one of the other nations listed in the official notification.

Age Limit: The recruiting body specifies the minimum and maximum age limits. The age limit usually ranges from 20 to 28 years old, with relaxations for reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. However, there is some special requirement which varies according to the posts you are applying for, which will be notified in the official notification. 

What are Common Upcoming Bank Exams in 2023-24?

Several banking organisations conduct exams at regular intervals. Some of the common bank exams you should keep an eye on for 2023-24 are:

Below we have listed the banking exams that are conducted at regular intervals

Examination Body

Examination Name

Bank Body Type

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

IBPS PO

IBPS Clerk

IBPS SO

IBPS RRB Office Assistant 

IBPS RRB Officers

Government

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO

SBI Clerk

SBI SO

Government

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI Grade B Officer

RBI Grade C Officer

Government

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

NABARD Assistant Manager

NABARD Development Assistant

Government 

Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF)

JAIIB Exam

CAIIB Exam

Government

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank PO

Private

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank PO

Private

Axis Bank

Axis Bank PO

Private

Upcoming Banks Exams 2023-24: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Every banking position has its own exam format and syllabus. You can effectively strategize your preparation by understanding the exam format.

The common pattern in bank exams for clerks and office assistants

  • Prelims 
  • Mains

The common pattern in bank exams for PO and other officer-level posts

  • Prelims
  • Mains
  • Interview

The Common subjects for prelims exams are 

  • Quantitative Aptitude 
  • Reasoning Ability 
  • English Language 

The Common subjects for mains exams are 

  • Quantitative Aptitude 
  • Reasoning Ability 
  • English Language 
  • General Awareness/ Banking Awareness
  • Computer Knowledge
  • Special Subjects

Upcoming Banks Exams 2023-24: Preparation Strategy

Effective preparation is the key to success in bank exams. Below we listed some essential tips to help you prepare better :

Effective Study Plan: Create a study plan that covers all the subjects and allows sufficient time for practice and revision.

Study Material: Gather relevant study materials such as books, online resources, and previous years' question papers.

Mock Tests and Practice Papers: Practice mock tests and solve previous years' question papers to get familiar with the exam format, difficulty level, question pattern and improve time management skills.

Time Management: Allocate time for each subject according to your strengths and weaknesses, and follow a disciplined study routine.

General Awareness: Stay updated with current affairs, banking news, and economic developments. Read newspapers, and magazines, and follow reliable online sources.

Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning: Regularly practice solving mathematical problems and logical reasoning questions to improve your speed and accuracy.

Computer Knowledge: Develop a basic understanding of computer concepts, as questions related to computer knowledge are often included in bank exams

Upcoming Banks Exams 2023-24: Recommended Study Material

Having the study material in form of best books plays a significant role in banking exam preparation. Below we have listed the best books for upcoming bank exams

Best Books for Quantitative Aptitude

Author/Publication

Quantum CAT

Sarvesh Kumar Verma

Magical Book on Quicker Math

M Tyra

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic

Rajesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams

RS Aggarwal

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/ SBI/ RRB/ RBI Bank Clerk/ PO Prelim & Main Exams

Disha Publication

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Arihant

Kiran’s textbook of Quickest Mathematics

Kiran Publication

How to Manage Time in Banking Exam Preparation?

During bank exams, time management is essential since candidates have to answer hundreds of questions in only a few minutes of time. Here, we have listed some of the tips to manage your time effectively

  • To evaluate your efficiency and identifying areas that needs more practice, answer questions while keeping a stopwatch going.
  • Learn to prioritize questions based on their difficulty level and time-consuming nature.
  • Adopt smart strategies like attempting easier questions first and then moving on to more complex ones.
  • Avoid getting stuck on a single question for too long. If you're unsure, mark it for review and move on to the next one.

Read Success Stories and Take Expert Advice

During your preparation, getting inspiration and advice from successful candidates and banking professionals can be highly motivating. To get knowledge about their approaches, suggestions, and experiences, read success stories and professional advice. They can offer helpful advice on overcoming obstacles and succeeding in bank tests.

FAQ

Is there any interview round in bank exams?

Yes, some bank exams, like IBPS PO and SBI PO, have an interview round in addition to the written exam.

Is there any relaxation criteria for reserved categories in bank exams?

Yes, reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and PWD candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per government guidelines.

Can final year students apply for bank exams?

Yes, final year students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for bank exams. However, they need to provide proof of graduation at the time of joining.

What is the age limit for bank exams in 2023-24?

The age limit for bank exams usually falls between 20 and 28 years, with relaxations for reserved categories.

