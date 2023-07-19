Upcoming Bank Exams 2023-24: Government Banking Jobs Full List

Upcoming Bank Exams 2023-24: Millions of Aspirants take Banks Exams every year. Check List of Bank, Preparation Strategy and Plan Here

Upcoming Banking Exams 2023-24: Banking jobs in India are considered to be stable and secure jobs as they offer good salaries, perks and growth opportunities. Banking exams are conducted by many recruitment bodies like IBPS, SBI, RBI etc. for posts such as Clerk, Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO) etc.

Upcoming Banking Exams 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates have to fulfil a number of requirements, among which is their age, educational background, work experience (in some situations), etc. in order to be qualified for upcoming banking examinations. The following is a list of the requirements that candidates must fulfil in order to be eligible for any exam:

Nationality: Candidates must be Indian citizens or subjects of one of the other nations listed in the official notification.

Age Limit: The recruiting body specifies the minimum and maximum age limits. The age limit usually ranges from 20 to 28 years old, with relaxations for reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. However, there is some special requirement which varies according to the posts you are applying for, which will be notified in the official notification.

What are Common Upcoming Bank Exams in 2023-24?

Several banking organisations conduct exams at regular intervals. Some of the common bank exams you should keep an eye on for 2023-24 are:

Below we have listed the banking exams that are conducted at regular intervals

Examination Body Examination Name Bank Body Type Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) IBPS PO IBPS Clerk IBPS SO IBPS RRB Office Assistant IBPS RRB Officers Government State Bank of India (SBI) SBI PO SBI Clerk SBI SO Government Reserve Bank of India (RBI) RBI Grade B Officer RBI Grade C Officer Government National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) NABARD Assistant Manager NABARD Development Assistant Government Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) JAIIB Exam CAIIB Exam Government ICICI Bank ICICI Bank PO Private HDFC Bank HDFC Bank PO Private Axis Bank Axis Bank PO Private

Upcoming Banks Exams 2023-24: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Every banking position has its own exam format and syllabus. You can effectively strategize your preparation by understanding the exam format.

The common pattern in bank exams for clerks and office assistants

Prelims

Mains

The common pattern in bank exams for PO and other officer-level posts

Prelims

Mains

Interview

The Common subjects for prelims exams are

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

English Language

The Common subjects for mains exams are

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

English Language

General Awareness/ Banking Awareness

Computer Knowledge

Special Subjects

Upcoming Banks Exams 2023-24: Preparation Strategy

Effective preparation is the key to success in bank exams. Below we listed some essential tips to help you prepare better :

Effective Study Plan: Create a study plan that covers all the subjects and allows sufficient time for practice and revision.

Study Material: Gather relevant study materials such as books, online resources, and previous years' question papers.

Mock Tests and Practice Papers: Practice mock tests and solve previous years' question papers to get familiar with the exam format, difficulty level, question pattern and improve time management skills.

Time Management: Allocate time for each subject according to your strengths and weaknesses, and follow a disciplined study routine.

General Awareness: Stay updated with current affairs, banking news, and economic developments. Read newspapers, and magazines, and follow reliable online sources.

Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning: Regularly practice solving mathematical problems and logical reasoning questions to improve your speed and accuracy.

Computer Knowledge: Develop a basic understanding of computer concepts, as questions related to computer knowledge are often included in bank exams

Upcoming Banks Exams 2023-24: Recommended Study Material

Having the study material in form of best books plays a significant role in banking exam preparation. Below we have listed the best books for upcoming bank exams

Best Books for Quantitative Aptitude Author/Publication Quantum CAT Sarvesh Kumar Verma Magical Book on Quicker Math M Tyra Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams RS Aggarwal Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/ SBI/ RRB/ RBI Bank Clerk/ PO Prelim & Main Exams Disha Publication Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma Arihant Kiran’s textbook of Quickest Mathematics Kiran Publication

How to Manage Time in Banking Exam Preparation?

During bank exams, time management is essential since candidates have to answer hundreds of questions in only a few minutes of time. Here, we have listed some of the tips to manage your time effectively

To evaluate your efficiency and identifying areas that needs more practice, answer questions while keeping a stopwatch going.

Learn to prioritize questions based on their difficulty level and time-consuming nature.

Adopt smart strategies like attempting easier questions first and then moving on to more complex ones.

Avoid getting stuck on a single question for too long. If you're unsure, mark it for review and move on to the next one.

Read Success Stories and Take Expert Advice

During your preparation, getting inspiration and advice from successful candidates and banking professionals can be highly motivating. To get knowledge about their approaches, suggestions, and experiences, read success stories and professional advice. They can offer helpful advice on overcoming obstacles and succeeding in bank tests.