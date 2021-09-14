UPES expands its bouquet of scholarships in 2021

UPES believes that youngsters should not be deprived of education due to financial limitations. Hence, the university has widened its offering of scholarships this year, subject to students fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

When a scholarship is awarded to a student, a chain of change begins. The students receiving the scholarships go on to live fulfilling lives and create a positive impact in the society. There is a clear effect of financial aid on the retention, academic success, and graduation rates of students in higher education. The scholarship programs at UPES have been designed to ensure that economic circumstances do not prevent a student from pursuing their academic goals.

Shakti scholarship for girl child

Bridging the opportunity gap from classroom to the boardroom, UPES has been providing a 20% scholarship to girl students for intake in undergraduate programs for the academic year 2021-22.

This scholarship is being offered for the first year on the tuition fees to all girl students taking admission at UPES in 2021, subject to a minimum of 70% marks in the Class XII Board exams.

For details, please visit https://upesforshakti.upes.ac.in/

Last year, the Shakti scholarship program benefitted 1300 girl students from across India, providing them access to quality higher education through financial aid. The university received an overwhelming response from girl students and their families belonging to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Most of them opted for under-graduate and post-graduate programs in computer science, engineering, health sciences, design and business.

Domicile scholarship

UPES has also been providing attractive scholarships for bonafide residents of Uttarakhand. It has been providing a 33% concession in the tuition fees for Uttarakhand state board toppers. For details, please visit https://www.upes.ac.in/aspiring-students

Girls from Uttarakhand have been availing the dual benefit of both the Girl Scholarship and Domicile Scholarship, making it a whopping aggregate scholarship of 46% for them.

Scholarship support for COVID warriors

Honouring the selfless and dedicated services of COVID warriors such as teachers, health workers, doctors, paramedics, military, paramilitary and police personnel, and civic workers, UPES has been offering scholarships to their wards. The financial aid is also being availed by the wards of individuals who lost their life and were the sole breadwinners of their family.

The scholarship has been launched for UG and PG students during the academic year 2021-22, and will be awarded for one year of the program only.

For details, please visit https://www.upes.ac.in/corona-warriors-scholarship-scheme

Merit-based scholarship

UPES has been offering up to 100% merit-based scholarships to eligible students in specific programs. These scholarships are allotted for the first semester in order of merit to eligible candidates. For details, please visit https://www.upes.ac.in/scholarships

State Government Scholarships

UPES students are eligible for scholarships under Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhata Yojana in Bihar and Ekalyan Scholarship Portal, Jharkhand.

How UPES scholarships have benefitted students over the years

“I want all my dreams to come true, and UPES, through its Shakti scholarship is supporting me to do that and more,” says Alisha Farheen, a student at the School of Health Sciences. “One day, when I narrate my story to someone, I will tell them how this scholarship changed my life forever,” she gleams.

“My father was about to take an education loan for my under graduation. Just when hope seemed to recede, I learnt about the Shakti scholarship UPES was offering. I am honoured to have received it. It has not only been an immense financial help for my family, but it has also provided me the support to pursue my dream of studying engineering,” says Tisha Goswami from UPES School of Engineering.

In 2016, after her father had a paralytic attack, life took a new turn for Aayushi Verma. “There was hardly any hope and I could barely see any light coming through. But as they say, good things happen when we least expect them. UPES offered me a 100% scholarship which covered hostel fees, uniforms, books, industrial visits and other expenses.”

These are some of the several brilliant and confident students who have made the most out of the UPES scholarships. As an institution, UPES sees the scholarships as a partnership between the students, their families, and the university. The range of scholarships is designed to help passionate and meritorious students realise their academic dreams and enhance their higher education experience.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by UPES University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.