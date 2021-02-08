UPLA Prelims Result 2021 Released for Various Posts @uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in, Download Here

UPLA Prelims Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat has announced the prelims result along with the cut-off marks for recruitment to the various posts of Group B and Group C. All such candidates who appeared in the UPLA Prelims 2021 Exam can now download their result through the official website of UPLA.

UPLA Prelims Exam 2021 was conducted on 24 January 2021 at various exam centres in two sessions. The candidates can check their UPLA Prelims Result 2021 with cut off marks by visiting the secretariat's recruitment portal, uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in or by direct link given below.

How and Where to Download UPLA Prelims Exam 2021 Result?

Visit the official website of UPLA.i.e.uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in. Click on अभ्यार्थियोंके लिए प्रारंभिक परीक्षा परिणाम से सम्बन्धित महत्वपूर्ण सूचना: प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा के परिणाम के लिए यहां क्लिक करें। flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your roll number, post applied, mobile number, captcha and click on show button. The UPLA Prelims Exam 2021 Result will be displayed. Candidates can download UPLA Prelims Exam 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

UPLA Prelims Exam 2021 Result

UPLA Prelims Exam 2021 Cut Off

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat had announced the answer keys on 30 January 2021. This drive is being done to recruit 87 vacancies of Editor, Reporter, Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Lists, Security Assistant (Male) and Security Assistant (Female).

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. The candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The schedule for the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course. Candidates can check UPLA Prelims Exam 2021 Result by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

UPPSC PCS 2021: Online Application Started for 416 State/Upper Subordinate Services/ ACF/RFO Exam 2021, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in