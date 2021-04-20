UPMRC Answer Key 2021 Out, Submit Objection @lmrcl.com for LMRC UP Metro Exam

UPMRC Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corpoartion (LMRC) or UP Metro has activated the answer key and objection link of online exam for the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), Maintainer (Civil), Maintainer (Electrical) and Maintainer (S & T). Candidates can download UP Metro Answer Key from the official website of UPMRC -

Candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can raise or submit objection through online mode. As per the official website, UPMRC Objection will start from 21 April 2021

UPMRC Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download LMRC Answer Key and Submit Objection, directly, through the link below:

UPMRC Answer Key Download Link

How to Download UPMRC Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of UMPRC Recruitment - cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1139/ASM/WebPortal/5/index.html Click on the link - 'Click here to raise objection' A new window will be opened where you are required to enter your 'User ID' and 'Date of Birth' and click on 'Login' Button Check UPMRC AM SCTO Maintainer Answer Key Submit Objection, if any

UPMRC Online was conducted on 17 April 2021 at Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar(Noida), Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Varanasi. The exam for the post of Assistant Manager was postponed due to some technical glitch.

UPMRC Result shall be announced after considering all the objections. Candidates can are advised to keep a track on the official website for UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Latest Updates.