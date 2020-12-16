UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for Assistant Engineer Posts @upenergy.in from 5 Jan

UPPSC AE Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy, has released a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post of UPPCL AE Recruitment 2020 on official website - upenergy.in from 05 January to 27 January 2021.
UPPCL Important Dates
- Starting Date of submission of Online Application - 05 January 2021
- Closing Date of submission of Online Application - 27 January 2021
- Last Date of Offline Fee Submission - 29 January 2021
- Tentative Date of Test - Last week of February 2021
UPPCL AE Vacancy Details
Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 11 Posts
General - 5 Posts
OBC - 3 Posts
EWS - 1 Post
SC - 2 Posts
UPPCL AE Salary:
Pay Matrix Level 7, Rs. 59500/-
Eligibility Criteria for UPPCL AE Posts
Educational Qualification:
A degree in Civil Engineering from a University or institute established by law in Uttar Pradesh or from any other recognized by the state govt or a degree or Diploma recognized as equivalent
Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for UPPCL AE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of Online Written Exam (CBT) followed by Personal Interview
How to Apply for UPPCL AE Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts on official website upenergy.in from 05 January to 27 January 2021.
UPPCL AE Recruitment Notification PDF
Online Application - 5 Jan 2021
UPPCL AE Application Fee:
- SC/ST (Domicile of UP) - Rs. 700/-
- UR/OBC/EWS - Rs. 1000/-
- Other State - Rs. 1000/-
