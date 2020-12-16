UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for Assistant Engineer Posts @upenergy.in from 5 Jan

UPPSC AE Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy, has released a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post of UPPCL AE Recruitment 2020 on official website - upenergy.in from 05 January to 27 January 2021.

UPPCL Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of Online Application - 05 January 2021

Closing Date of submission of Online Application - 27 January 2021

Last Date of Offline Fee Submission - 29 January 2021

Tentative Date of Test - Last week of February 2021

UPPCL AE Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 11 Posts

General - 5 Posts

OBC - 3 Posts

EWS - 1 Post

SC - 2 Posts

UPPCL AE Salary:

Pay Matrix Level 7, Rs. 59500/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPCL AE Posts

Educational Qualification:

A degree in Civil Engineering from a University or institute established by law in Uttar Pradesh or from any other recognized by the state govt or a degree or Diploma recognized as equivalent

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPPCL AE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Written Exam (CBT) followed by Personal Interview

How to Apply for UPPCL AE Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts on official website upenergy.in from 05 January to 27 January 2021.

UPPCL AE Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application - 5 Jan 2021

UPPCL AE Application Fee: