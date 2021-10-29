Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Notification out upenergy.in, 113 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 12 November

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Notification released @upenergy.in for 113 vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 09:55 IST
UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021
UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is hiring candidates for 113 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Trainee). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 12 November onwards. The last date of online application submission is 2 December 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 12 November 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2021
  • Date for Payment of Fee (Offline): 12 November to 4 December 2021
  • Payment Mode (Online):  Net Banking by using Debit/ Credit card/ SBI bank Challan.

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Asst Engineer (Trainee) Electrical - 75 Posts
  • Asst Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/ Tele Communication - 14 Posts
  • Asst Engineer (Trainee) (Computer Science/ IT) - 24 Posts

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Asst Engineer (Trainee) Electrical - The candidate must have a degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.
  • Asst Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/ Tele Communication - The candidate must have a degree in (Electronics/ Tele Communication Engg from a recognized University.
  • Asst Engineer (Trainee) (Computer Science/ IT) -The candidate must have a degree in Computer Science/IT from a recognized University.

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: as per 7th pay commission (Pay Matrix Level 10: Rs. 59500 (minimum level in revised pay matrix), Dearness and other allowances admissible as per rules of UPPCL.

Download UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active from 12 November

Official Website

How to apply for UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021
The applications will be accepted through online mode only. The candidates are advised to log in on the official website and follow the instructions carefully given therein step by step for completing and submission of the application form.

FAQ

What is the qualification required for UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

What is the last date of the online application form for UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021?

2 December 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application form for UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021?

12 November 2021.

How many vacancies are released for UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021?

113.
Job Summary
Notification DateOct 29, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionDec 2, 2021
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
