UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Notification out upenergy.in, 113 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 12 November

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Notification released @upenergy.in for 113 vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is hiring candidates for 113 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Trainee). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 12 November onwards. The last date of online application submission is 2 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2021

Date for Payment of Fee (Offline): 12 November to 4 December 2021

Payment Mode (Online): Net Banking by using Debit/ Credit card/ SBI bank Challan.

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Asst Engineer (Trainee) Electrical - 75 Posts

Asst Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/ Tele Communication - 14 Posts

Asst Engineer (Trainee) (Computer Science/ IT) - 24 Posts

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Asst Engineer (Trainee) Electrical - The candidate must have a degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

Asst Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/ Tele Communication - The candidate must have a degree in (Electronics/ Tele Communication Engg from a recognized University.

Asst Engineer (Trainee) (Computer Science/ IT) -The candidate must have a degree in Computer Science/IT from a recognized University.

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: as per 7th pay commission (Pay Matrix Level 10: Rs. 59500 (minimum level in revised pay matrix), Dearness and other allowances admissible as per rules of UPPCL.

How to apply for UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021

The applications will be accepted through online mode only. The candidates are advised to log in on the official website and follow the instructions carefully given therein step by step for completing and submission of the application form.