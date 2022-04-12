UPPCL ARO Result 2022 OUT @upenergy.in: Check List of Selected Candidates for Skill Test

UPPCL ARO Result 2022 has been released on upenergy.in. Checklist of selected candidates for typing test, roll number wise merit PDF and other details here.

UPPCL ARO Result 2022 Download Link: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the result for recruitment for the post of Assistant Review Officer on its website.i.e. upenergy.in. Candidates who appeared in the UPPCL ARO Exam held on 25 February 2022 can download their result from the official website.

UPPCL ARO Result 2022 is available in PDF form. Candidates can download the UPPCL ARO Result followed by the easy steps given below. This drive is being done to recruit 14 vacancies for the post. The board released the result on 11 April 2022.

How to Download UPPCL ARO Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT REVIEW OFFICER" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 05/VSA/2021/ARO'. A PDF will be opened. Check your result. Download UPPCL ARO Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

All those who have qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the skill test (typing test). The details of the place, time and date will be communicated to the candidates through SMS. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.