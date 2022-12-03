UPPCL Executive Assistant Answer Key 2022: Submit Objection From 6 Dec @upenergy.in

UPPCL Executive Assistant Answer Key 2022:Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited will start inviting objections at upenergy.in from 6 Dec 2022. Candidates can check the details below.

UPPCL Executive Assistant Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will start inviting objections, against the answer key, from the candidates who appeared in UPPCL Executive Assistant Exam from 06 December 2022. The candidates can check the answer key on its official website i.e. upenergy.in and raise objections if any. The objection link can be accessed from 06 December 2022 at 10 AM to 09 December 2022 upto 11:55 PM.

The candidates can log in to the official website of UPPCL and check the updates regarding UPPCL Answer Key. UPPCL Executive Login Link is provided in this article.

It is to be noted that, candidates who were absent during the exam would not be able to check the answer key.

According to the official website, “Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be.”

The exam was conducted to fill up 1022 vacancies under Pay Level 4 Rs. 27200 to 86100.

How to Download UPPCL Executive Assistant Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPPCL i.e. upenergy.in Click on the answer key link provided on the official website Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Download UPPCL EA Answer Key Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections

After considering all the objections, a merit list shall be prepared consist the details of the shortlisted candidates on the basis of a written exam. Such candidates will then be required to appear for typing test.