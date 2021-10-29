UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 173 Trainee Vacancies, Apply Online @ upenergy.in

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy is hiring 173 Junior Engineer (Trainee). Check qualification, salary, age limit, vacancy break-up and other details.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy is conducting recruitment for filling up 173 vacant posts of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre in UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO.

UPPCL JE Online Application Link will be activated on 12 November 2021. Diploma holders can apply upto 02 December 2021 on UPPCL website i.e. upenergy.in. More details on UPPCL Recruitment 2021 such as qualification, salary, age limit, vacancy break-up are available below in this article:

UPPCL Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of Online Application - 12 November 2021

Closing Date of submission of Online Application - 02 December 2021

Tentative Date of Test - January 2022

UPPCL JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical- 173 Posts

UR - 71 Posts

EWS - 17 Posts

OBC - 46 Posts

SC - 36

ST - 3

UPPCL JE Salary 2021:

Pay Matrix Level 7, Rs. 44,900/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPCL JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

3 years diploma in Electrical Engineering by Pravidhik Shiksha Parishad of Uttar Pradesh – or a Diploma recognized by the state government.

3 Years All India Diploma Examination in Electrical Engineering conducted by AICTE

Diploma Exam in Electrical Engineering from any Indian University

Candidate must produce a certificate from the head of the institution from which he passed out or from a gazzeted officer a Uttar Pradesh that he can read and write Hindi in the Devnagri Script

UPPCL JE Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPPCL JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Written Exam (CBT)

How to Apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021 for JE Posts ?

Candidates can apply on official website upenergy.in from 12 November to 04 December 2021.

UPPCL Application Fee:

For General/OBC/Other States’ Candidates - Rs. 1180/-

For SC/ST Domicile of UP - Rs. 826/-

or Physically Handicap (Only Processing Charges): Rs.10/-

UPPCL JE Recruitment Notification PDF

UPPCL JE Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website