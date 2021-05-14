UPPCL JE Result 2021 to release soon @upenergy.in, Check all latest updates here

UPPCL JE Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is soon going to release UPPCL Junior Engineer (Trainee) – Electrical, Electronics/ Tele Communication Result on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the UPPCL JE 2021 Exam will be able to download the result through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.www.upenergy.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 212 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Trainee) – Electrical, Electronics/ Tele Communication. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in written test (CBT) and document verification. The candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for Document Verification. The final list will be prepared on the basis of candidates marks obtained in CBT.

The link to the result will be provided in this article once released. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or bookmark this page for further updates related to the result.

On 1 April, the answer keys for UPPCL JE 2021 had been uploaded on upenergy.in. The candidates can evaluate their marks on the basis of the answer key available on the official website. It is expected that the board will soon release the result on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep track of the official website. UPPCL JE 2021 Exam was conducted on 25 March 2021.

How and Where to Download UPPCL JE 2021 Result?

Visit the official website UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in. Click on ‘View/Download’, given against ‘Download Result For the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/ Tele Communication Against the advertisement number 07/VSA/2020/JE/E&M. Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit button. The UPPCL JE 2021 Result will be displayed. The candidates can download UPPCL JE 2021 Result and save the result for future reference.

Download UPPCL JE 2021 Result - link to active soon