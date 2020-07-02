UPPCL JE Revised DV Date 2020 Released @uppcl.org, Check Details Here

UPPCL JE Revised DV Date 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released revised document verification dates for the post of Junior Engineer Trainee Electrical on its official website www.uppcl.org. UPPCL JE DV will be conducted on 20 July and 21 July 2020 at 10 AM. Earlier, UPPCL JE Trainee DV was scheduled to be held on 04 July and 05 July 2020.

All such candidates who have qualified in UPPSC JE Exam, can appear for UPPSC JE DV Round on scheduled date and time. As per UPPCL JE DV Notice, candidates from roll number 001 to 150 will appear on 20 July 2020 (Monday) while candidates from roll number 151 to 296 on 21 July 2020 (Tuesday) at Electricity Training Institute, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow at 10 AM.

Candidates must take COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) safety precautions while appearing for the UPPCL Junior Engineer Trainee DV Round, mentioned in the notice.

UPPSC JE Revised DV Notice 2020 PDF

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer Trainee 25 and 27 November 2019. UPPCL JE Result for the successful candidates along with the cut off marks for various group/category was announced in the month of January 2020.

Download UPPSC JE Result 2019-20

The recruitment is being done to fill 296 vacancies of JE, against the Advertisement No-03/VISEA/2019/JE. UPPCL JE online registration was started on 23 September 2019 and the last date of application was 16 October 2019.