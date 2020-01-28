UPPCL JE Result 2019-20 Released @upenergy.in, Check List of Selected Candidates for DV

UPPCL JE Result 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Electrical today i.e. 28 January 2020. Candidates appeared in UPPCL JE Exam can download UPPCL Result 2019 from official website www.upenergy.in

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for Document Verification (DV) Round. UPPCL JE DV Round is scheduled to be held on 18 February and 19 February 2020 at 9 AM and 1:30 PM. Candidates have to carry all required documents at Electricity Training Institute, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226023 on scheduled date and time.

The candidates can check the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates and the date and timings of DV Round in the UPPCL JE Result and Document Verification PDF given below.

UPPCL JE Result and Document Verification Details 2019-20

Final merit list will prepare after the verification of all the documents submitted by candidates.

UPPCL JE Exam was held on 25 and 27 November 2019 in online mode at various exam centres in two shifts on each day. The answer key for the same was released on 28 November 2019. The rexam was conducted for filling up 296 vacancies in the Electrical Department of UP Power.