UPPCL Recruitment 2021: 240 Vacancies for Assistant Accountant Posts, Apply till 28 October

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No.06/VSA/2021/AA. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Accountant (AA) from today i.e 18 October 2021. The online application will be accepted till 28 October through the official website.

Through this recruitment process, 240 vacant posts of Assistant Accountant will be filled. Candidates should read the notification carefully before applying for these posts. For the sake of the candidates, we have provided official notification pdf here. Candidates can access the notification pdf by clicking on below given link. Although, we are providing all the important details related to the notification.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Online application process: 18 October 2021

Last date to apply for the Assistant Accountant Post: 28 October 2021

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No. 06/2021 - 240 Posts

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

All those candidates are eligible to apply for the Assistant Accountant posts who have completed Bachelor Degree in Commerce B.Com from any recognized University of India.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be provision of age relaxation for reserve category Candidates)

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Official Notification



How to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in on or before 28 October 2021. All candidates should read all instructions before filling the online application form.