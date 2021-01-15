UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts @upenergy.in

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) for Civil Engineers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post of UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021 from 03 February 2021 on UPPCL official website i.e. upenergy.in. The last date for submitting UPPCL JE Registration is 23 February 2021.

UPPCL Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of Online Application - 03 February 2021

Closing Date of submission of Online Application - 23 February 2021

Last Date of Offline Fee Submission - 25 February 2021

Tentative Date of Test - 4th week of March 2021

UPPCL JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Trainee) - 21 Posts

UR - 10 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 5 Posts

SC - 4 Posts

UPPCL JE Salary:

Pay Matrix Level 7, Rs. 44,900/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPCL JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must produce a certificate from the head of the institution from which he passed out or from a gazzated officer a Uttar Pradesh that he can read and write Hindi in the Devnagri Script, provided that such certificate will not be necessary in the case of a candidate who passed the High School or an equivalent exam with Hindi or who has obtained a degree, diploma or certificate of any Hindi exam from an Institution recognized by State Government

3 years diploma in Civil Engineering by Pravidhik Shiksha Parishad of Uttar Pradesh – or a Diploma recognized by the state government.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPPCL JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Written Exam (CBT) and Document Verification

How to Apply for UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested persons can apply for the posts on official website upenergy.in 03 February to 23 February 2021

UPPCL JE Application Fee:

For General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ST of UP- Rs. 700/-

For Candidates Other than UP - Rs. 1000/-

UPPCL JE Notification Download PDF

UPPCL Website