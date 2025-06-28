Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPPCS Mains Exam 2025 Starts Tomorrow: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (UPPCS) Mains Examination starting tomorrow, 29 June 2025. The Mains exam is being held to recruit candidates for various posts in the Uttar Pradesh State Civil Services. Applicants who qualified in the Prelims must appear for the Mains exam as per the schedule and guidelines provided by UPPSC.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Jun 28, 2025, 16:38 IST
UPPSC Mains Exam Timings 2025

UPPCS Mains 2025 Starts Tomorrow: The official notification for UPPCS 2025 was released earlier this year. The Prelims exam was held successfully on December 22, 2024 and results were declared in the month of February. Qualified candidates are now required to appear for the Mains written examination, which will be conducted over multiple days from 29 June to 02 July, 2025 and in two shifts each day. Admit cards have been released on the official UPPSC website. Candidates must download and carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam center.
The UPPCS Mains 2025 includes a set of compulsory and optional papers. The compulsory papers include General Hindi, Essay, and four General Studies papers. Additionally, candidates appear for two optional subject papers. The exam is descriptive in nature. Candidates must follow the exam instructions strictly and ensure they reach the exam venue on time.

UPPCS Mains 2025: Exam Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates should refer to their admit cards for detailed shift timings and exam venue details. The general shift schedule is as follows:

Exam Date

Shift 1 (09:00 AM to 12 PM)

Shift 2 (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM)

29 June, 2025

General Hindi

Essay

30 June, 2025

General Studies- I

General Studies- II

01 July, 2025

General Studies- III

General Studies- IV

02 July, 2025

General Studies- V

General Studies- VI

UPPCS Mains 2025: Reporting Time

Candidates must check their admit card for exact reporting time and instructions. It is advised to reach the test center well in advance to complete security checks and document verification smoothly.

Shift

Reporting Time

Shift 1

As per the admit card

Shift 2

As per the admit card

UPPCS Mains Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The UPPSC Mains exam is going to be conducted from 29 June till 02 July. The candidates can get a tab of the exam pattern here:

Exam Name

UPPCS Mains Exam 2025

Conducted By

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Exam Scheme

8 Papers (6 Compulsory + 2 Optional)

Types of Papers

Descriptive

Total Marks

1500 Marks (approx., varies by optional)

Negative Marking

Not Applicable

Exam Duration

3 hours for each paper

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

FAQs

  • How many papers are there in the UPPSC Mains Examination?
    +
    There are a total of 8 papers in the UPPSC Mains exam.
  • When is the UPPSC Mains Exam going to be held?
    +
    The UPPSC Mains Exam is going to be held from 29 June 2025 to 02 July 2025.

