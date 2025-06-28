UPPCS Mains 2025 Starts Tomorrow: The official notification for UPPCS 2025 was released earlier this year. The Prelims exam was held successfully on December 22, 2024 and results were declared in the month of February. Qualified candidates are now required to appear for the Mains written examination, which will be conducted over multiple days from 29 June to 02 July, 2025 and in two shifts each day. Admit cards have been released on the official UPPSC website. Candidates must download and carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam center. The UPPCS Mains 2025 includes a set of compulsory and optional papers. The compulsory papers include General Hindi, Essay, and four General Studies papers. Additionally, candidates appear for two optional subject papers. The exam is descriptive in nature. Candidates must follow the exam instructions strictly and ensure they reach the exam venue on time.

UPPCS Mains 2025: Exam Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates should refer to their admit cards for detailed shift timings and exam venue details. The general shift schedule is as follows:

Exam Date Shift 1 (09:00 AM to 12 PM) Shift 2 (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM) 29 June, 2025 General Hindi Essay 30 June, 2025 General Studies- I General Studies- II 01 July, 2025 General Studies- III General Studies- IV 02 July, 2025 General Studies- V General Studies- VI

UPPCS Mains 2025: Reporting Time

Candidates must check their admit card for exact reporting time and instructions. It is advised to reach the test center well in advance to complete security checks and document verification smoothly.