UPPCS Mains 2025 Starts Tomorrow: The official notification for UPPCS 2025 was released earlier this year. The Prelims exam was held successfully on December 22, 2024 and results were declared in the month of February. Qualified candidates are now required to appear for the Mains written examination, which will be conducted over multiple days from 29 June to 02 July, 2025 and in two shifts each day. Admit cards have been released on the official UPPSC website. Candidates must download and carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam center.
The UPPCS Mains 2025 includes a set of compulsory and optional papers. The compulsory papers include General Hindi, Essay, and four General Studies papers. Additionally, candidates appear for two optional subject papers. The exam is descriptive in nature. Candidates must follow the exam instructions strictly and ensure they reach the exam venue on time.
UPPCS Mains 2025: Exam Shift Timings & Schedule
Candidates should refer to their admit cards for detailed shift timings and exam venue details. The general shift schedule is as follows:
|
Exam Date
|
Shift 1 (09:00 AM to 12 PM)
|
Shift 2 (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM)
|
29 June, 2025
|
General Hindi
|
Essay
|
30 June, 2025
|
General Studies- I
|
General Studies- II
|
01 July, 2025
|
General Studies- III
|
General Studies- IV
|
02 July, 2025
|
General Studies- V
|
General Studies- VI
UPPCS Mains 2025: Reporting Time
Candidates must check their admit card for exact reporting time and instructions. It is advised to reach the test center well in advance to complete security checks and document verification smoothly.
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Shift 1
|
As per the admit card
|
Shift 2
|
As per the admit card
UPPCS Mains Exam 2025: Exam Pattern
The UPPSC Mains exam is going to be conducted from 29 June till 02 July. The candidates can get a tab of the exam pattern here:
|
Exam Name
|
UPPCS Mains Exam 2025
|
Conducted By
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
|
Exam Scheme
|
8 Papers (6 Compulsory + 2 Optional)
|
Types of Papers
|
Descriptive
|
Total Marks
|
1500 Marks (approx., varies by optional)
|
Negative Marking
|
Not Applicable
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours for each paper
