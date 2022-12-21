UPPSC ACF RFO Prelims Marks 2022 Out for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services: Check Cut Off

Uttar Pradesh PSC has released the Mark sheet/ Cut Off Marks for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS)-2021 on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Check download link.

UPPSC ACF RFO Marks/Cut Off 2022 Download : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Mark sheet and Cut Off Marks for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS)-2021 and ACF/RFO posts on its official website. Commission has conducted the prelims exam for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS)-2021 and ACF/RFO posts on 24 October 2021. Candidates appeared in the written prelims exam for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS)-2021 can download the UPPSC PCS Marks/Cut Off 2022 from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)-uppsc.up.nic.in.

However the direct link to Download UPPSC PCS Marks/Cut Off 2022 is available below and you can check the same from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC ACF RFO Marks/Cut Off 2022





To download the UPPSC PCS Marks/Cut Off 2022, candidates you will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code to the link available on the official website.

The UPPSC PCS Marks/Cut Off 2022 will be available on the official website on or before 26 December 2022.

The category wise Cut off marks for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS)-2021 and ACF/RFO posts is also available on the official website. You can download the UPPSC ACF RFO Marks/Cut Off 2022 after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPPSC PCS Marks/Cut Off 2022