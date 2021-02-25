UPPSC ACF RFO 2019 Mains Result Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download State/Upper Subordinate Service PCS ACF, RFO Result 2021 Here

UPPSC ACF RFO 2019 Mains Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service PCS ACF, RFO Mains Result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the UPPSC ACF RFO 2019 Mains can download their result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC ACF RFO 2019 Mains Exam was conducted from 15 October to 29 October 2020 at Prayagraj Exam Centre. In which, 197 candidates appeared. The result of the selected candidates has now uploaded to the official website of UPPSC. The candidates can download UPPSC ACF RFO 2019 Mains Result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit on the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE INTERVIEW IN ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FOREST/RANGE FOREST OFFICER EXAM-2019 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF. Candidates can search their roll numbers in the PDF and save the result for future reference.

Download UPPSC ACF RFO 2019 Mains Exam Result

The result of the above candidates is provisional. The shortlisted candidates are eligible for Interview. The schedule for the interview will be shortly uploaded to the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 200 vacancies through Assistant Forest Conservator ACF and Rural Forest Officer RFO Recruitment 2019. The candidates will be appointed in different departments on the basis of their performance in written test and interview. The candidates can download UPPSC ACF RFO 2019 Mains Exam Result by clicking on the above link.

